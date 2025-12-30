After Dipu Das and Amrit Mondal, another Hindu killed in Bangladesh by Islamist mob

After Dipu Das and Amrit Mondal, another Hindu man Bajendra Biswas killed in Bangladesh by Islamist mob raising fresh concerns over the safety of minorities in Dhaka, reported NDTV.

The incident came amid rising violence against Hindus and other minority groups in Bangaldesh following the assassination of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The killing of the second Hindu youth Amrit Mondal occurred on Christmas Eve in Rajbari’s Pangsha upazila, with the authorities noting that it wasn’t “a communally motivated attack but related to extortion and terrorist activities”.

The incident comes a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh.

Police and other law enforcement agencies have made 12 arrests in the case so far.

Das' killing sparked widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh, and India expressed its concerns as well. The interim government has said it would take care of Das' minor child, as well as his wife and parents.

On the other hand, ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has criticised the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of committing “unspeakable atrocities” against non-Muslims and setting “horrific precedents such as burning religious minorities to death”.

This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing the page for more updates.