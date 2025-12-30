Cummins, Hazlewood, Tim David in Australia’s provisional T20 World Cup squad

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are all set to be named in Australia’s provisional T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns, coach Andrew McDonald said.

Cummins will have another scan on his back in four weeks before a final call is taken on his availability the tournament.

David has been ruled out of the rest of the BBL with Hobart Hurricanes after picking up grade two right hamstring strain on Boxing Day but his recovery timeline gives him a good chance of being fit for the World Cup.

McDonald said Australia would name Cummins in a 15-man squad that is due before the ICC deadline on January 2, but a decision on his availability would be determined closer to the event. Cummins has not played a T20I since the previous World Cup in the Caribbean.

Hazlewood, who bowled superbly in the T20Is against India in November, is likely to be fit despite missing the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries.

“Josh is returning to bowl,” McDonald said. “He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes.”

Australia’s first match is not until February 11.