MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 December 2025

Cummins, Hazlewood, Tim David in Australia’s provisional T20 World Cup squad

Cummins will have another scan on his back in four weeks before a final call is taken on his availability the tournament

Our Bureau Published 30.12.25, 11:23 AM
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins File picture

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are all set to be named in Australia’s provisional T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns, coach Andrew McDonald said.

Cummins will have another scan on his back in four weeks before a final call is taken on his availability the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

David has been ruled out of the rest of the BBL with Hobart Hurricanes after picking up grade two right hamstring strain on Boxing Day but his recovery timeline gives him a good chance of being fit for the World Cup.

McDonald said Australia would name Cummins in a 15-man squad that is due before the ICC deadline on January 2, but a decision on his availability would be determined closer to the event. Cummins has not played a T20I since the previous World Cup in the Caribbean.

Hazlewood, who bowled superbly in the T20Is against India in November, is likely to be fit despite missing the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries.

“Josh is returning to bowl,” McDonald said. “He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes.”

Australia’s first match is not until February 11.

RELATED TOPICS

Pat Cummins
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Anger among Bengal’s elderly as burden of SIR proof compounds burden of age

On Monday evening, the Election Commission said the hearings for voters aged 85 and above, pregnant women, and the ailing would be conducted at their homes
Trinamool MLA Asit Majumdar sits inside the SIR hearing centre at Hooghly’s Chinsurah-Mogra development block on Monday after stopping the hearing process.
Quote left Quote right

If SIR process is not completed properly, there will be no elections in Bengal. We will ensure it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT