The economist prime minister, respected at home and across the world

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in New Delhi late on Thursday at the age of 92.

Officials said the Union government has declared a seven-day mourning for Singh and cancelled all government programmes scheduled for Friday.

The Cabinet, officials said, will meet at 11 am Friday to pay tribute to Singh. His last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

The news of his death was confirmed by the AIIMS in a statement that read: "With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m."

The Telegraph Online takes a look at the legacy and leadership of the economist Prime Minister.

1 13 File photo: Pakistan's Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wave before the World Cup cricket second semi-final between India and Pakistan in Mohali, India March 30, 2011. (Reuters)

Hoping to better ties between the two countries, the then Pakistan PM Yusuf Raza Gilani watched the high-voltage World Cup cricket semifinal between India and Pakistan with former PM Manmohan Singh in 2011 at Mohali.

2 13 In this Saturday, September 16, 2006 file image, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf after a bilateral meeting during the 14th Nonaligned Summit in Havana, Cuba. (PTI)

The high point of Manmohan Singh's visit to Brazil in 2006, was his talks with Musharraf on the margins of the 14th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Havana, during which they decided to resume the composite dialogue process between the two countries - on hold since the July 11 Mumbai blasts.

During their meeting, the two leaders condemned all acts of terror and decided to put in place a path-breaking bilateral anti-terrorism institutional mechanism "to identify and implement counter-terrorism initiatives and investigations."

3 13 In this Nov. 25, 2009 file image, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Vice President Joe Biden at a toast for 'Indo-American' friendship at a luncheon in Washington. (PTI)

The United States has condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and described him as the “greatest champion” of India-US strategic partnership.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said, “The US offers sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.”

The statement described Manmohan as “one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership”. It added, “His work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades.”

4 13 In this Nov. 8, 2010 file image, US President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greet each other after addressing a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (PTI)

Speaking on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Toronto (Canada), then US President Barack Obama praised Dr. Singh. "I can tell you that here at G20, when the Prime Minister speaks, people listen," President Obama had said.

The nuclear deal with US(2008), which he stood by ended the era of sanctions placed on India after the Pokhran 2 nuclear tests of 1998 with partial sanctions by IAEA that covered only the civil nuclear facilities. It also steered the country away from the Nehruvian policy of non-alignment, placed it front and centre of the international community and secured it a place at the nuclear club high table.

5 13 In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2014 file image, Tibetan Spiritual leader, Dalai Lama gestures during a meeting with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The Dalai Lama held talks with Singh after being given a warm welcome by the former PM and his wife Gursharan Kaur in 2014. The spiritual leader had called for talks to resolve the border dispute as an unsettled border with China encompassing large parts of the Tibetan plateau has been a problem for India.

6 13 In this Aug. 17, 2013 file photo, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with economist Raghuram Rajan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was a brilliant economist with a visionary outlook on India's potential, combined with a fine sense of political feasibility, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday.

Rajan described Singh as understated and soft-spoken, qualities that enabled him to attract some of the brightest minds to his team, including Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Rangarajan, and Rakesh Mohan.

"He was a brilliant economist with a great vision of what India could be, combined with a fine sense of what was possible politically... the liberalisation and reforms he undertook with the support of Prime Minister Narasimha Rao laid the foundations of the modern Indian economy," he told PTI.

7 13 In this Dec. 31, 2007 photo, Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh with Russian president Vladimir Putin on his arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi. (PTI)

In 2007, before the meeting between the two leaders, Russian president greeting Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 75th birthday had said that Russia sees him as an "authoritative statesman and initiator of large-scale reforms" helping India catapult into a fast growing economy.

Following the talks in December 2007, the Russian President and former Indian Prime Minister adopted a joint declaration in which they defined Russia-India relations as a strategic partnership that is not only in both countries’ long-term interests but also supports strengthening stability and security in Asia and the world.

Both parties confirmed their intention to make active efforts to develop and diversify trade and economic cooperation, and emphasised the need to pay special attention to developing bilateral trade and investments, including in energy and high-tech sectors.

8 13 In this Oct. 23, 2013 file image, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing. (PTI)

The former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, had met Chinese President Xi Jinping on his three-day visit in Beijing in 2013, and told him that China occupies a very high priority in India's foreign policy.

Officials from both countries signed strong agreements on border defence cooperation, memorandums of understanding on strengthening cooperation on trans-border rivers, and roads and transport.

9 13 In this Dec. 22, 2014 file image, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi shares a word with former prime minister Manmohan Singh during a dinner hosted by Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi. (PTI)

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Singh led India with immense wisdom and integrity. “His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride,” he said.

10 13 In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 file image, former prime minister Manmohan Singh presents a bouquet to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on her being elected as Congress Parliamentary Party leader at CPP General Body Meeting, at Parliament House in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Congress on December 26, 2024 announced that all party official programmes, including its foundation day celebrations, will be cancelled for the next seven days as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

11 13 In this file photo dated May 22, 1998, Congress leader Manmohan Singh during all party meeting. (PTI)

Singh, who retired from Rajya Sabha earlier this year after 33 years of service is remembered for his pivotal role in India's economic reforms.

12 13 In this file photo dated Jan 14, 1999, Congress leader Manmohan Singh looks on as Indrjit Gupta submits the high power committee report to Home Minister L.K. Advani. (PTI)

Known for his integrity, he expressed confidence that history would treat him kindly despite criticism during his tenure.

13 13 In this file photo dated Nov 22, 1994, former finance minister Manmohan Singh during a meeting with industrialists. (PTI)

Dr. Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's Finance Minister in the government headed by P.V. Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.