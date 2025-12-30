Under-construction church site 'vandalised' in Gurugram, police step up security

The site of an under-construction church which has been facing opposition from some people of nearby villages here was vandalised, police said on Tuesday A registered religious charitable society associated with the church has demanded improved security at the site but have not lodged any complaint regarding the damage to CCTV cameras and electrical fittings that happened on Sunday, they said.

Police have also issued notice to leaders of some Hindu organisations that the church was being constructed after due permissions from the government and warned them against trying to disrupt law and order.

"We have deployed policemen on a PCR van at the site and the situation is peaceful. The concerned persons have all the documents with them and they can carry out construction at the site. The building plan was approved by GMDA (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority) this July," a senior police officer said.

People from several villages here held a 'mahapanchayat' on Friday opposing the ongoing construction of a church on a two-acre agricultural plot in Teekli village. Many leaders of Hindu outfits, including the VHP and Bajrang Dal took part in the gathering.

They said they feared the church could be front for religious conversion activities. On Monday, they submitted a memorandum on the metter to the deputy commissioner.

Police have issued notices to some leaders of Hindu outfits who took part in the 'mahapanchayat' under and asked to appear before DCP South on Tuesday.

"You are hereby notified that if you disrupt law and order, legal action will be taken against you," the notice read.

Advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, who received the notice, said the notice also said that the construction of the church in Teekli village is being carried out after obtaining permission from the government.

Leaders of the Hindu outfits had warned after the 'mahapanchayat' that they will not allow the construction of a church.

Yashwant Shekhawat from Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Surendra Tawar from Bajrang Dal said there were "no Christian families" living around the village.

