Jasprit Bumrah bags four as Australia post 474 in 1st innings against India on Day 2

Resuming at their overnight score of 311 for six, the hosts added 163 runs on day two to post a commanding total

PTI Melbourne Published 27.12.24, 09:15 AM
Smith, who brought up his 34th Test ton, shared a 144-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins (49) in the morning session to take Australia beyond the 400-run mark.

Jasprit Bumrah bowls to Australia's Mitchell Starc during play on the second day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. AP/PTI

Steve Smith's century propelled Australia to 474 in their first innings on day two of the Boxing Day Test against India here on Friday.

Resuming at their overnight score of 311 for six, the hosts added 163 runs on day two to post a commanding total.

Smith, who brought up his 34th Test ton, shared a 144-run partnership with skipper Pat Cummins (49) in the morning session to take Australia beyond the 400-run mark.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) shared seven wickets between them while Akash Deep (2/94) had two scalps.

Opting to bat, Australia made the most of a good batting surface as Sam Konstas (60), Marnus Labuschagne (72) and Usman Khawaja (57) scored fifties on day one.

Brief Scores: Australia 474 all out in 122.4 overs (Steve Smith 140, Marnus Labuschgane 72; Sam Konstas 60; Jasprit Bumrah 4/99, Ravindra Jadeja 3/78.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

