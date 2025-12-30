Heritage amid bonhomie: UK in India beats India in UK by 17 runs at Eden Gardens

Cricket, culture and camaraderie came together in memorable fashion as UK in India secured a 17-run victory over India in UK in the 2025 edition of the Indo-British Heritage Cup at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The Indo-British Heritage Cup is jointly organised with the British Deputy High Commission, the British Council, and the Indo British Scholars’ Association, reflecting strong institutional collaboration between India and the UK.

Batting first, UK in India posted a competitive 140/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Jasraj Singh hit a fluent 25 off 19 balls before retiring hurt, while Amit Sengupta anchored the innings with a brisk 21 from 13 deliveries. The decisive late surge came from Pranay Singh, whose unbeaten 27 off 14 balls featured two fours and two sixes.

India in UK’s bowlers responded with discipline, led by Arjun Prakash, who returned impressive figures of 2/13.

Chasing 141, India in UK finished on 123/6. The decisive factor proved to be the all-round performance of Pranay, who followed up his batting heroics with an economical spell of 2/18. Pranay was named Player of the Match.

“This is a highlight of the British Deputy High Commission calendar, and it is wonderful to see our staff play at Eden Gardens, supported by their families,” Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner in Calcutta, said.

“On a very personal note, watching my son Alex hit a boundary in his first-ever competitive game from the very first delivery at Eden Gardens will live with me for a lifetime — and hopefully with him too.”

As part of their “commitment to nurturing next generation of talent” five U-15 women cricketers from Bengal — Ariktha Manna, Debosmita Kalsa, Radhika Kumari, Saikh Athiana and Sneha Mahato — received cricket kits.