Shafali Verma climbs to sixth in latest ICC Women’s T20I rankings; Deepti Sharma stays at No. 1 spot

Swashbuckling India opener Shafali Verma has surged to sixth place in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings after a series of impressive half-centuries.

The 21-year-old former top-ranked batter climbed four spots following scores of 69 not out off 34 balls in the second T20I against Sri Lanka, before registering unbeaten knocks of 79 off 42 deliveries and 79 off 46 balls in the third and fourth matches in Thiruvananthapuram.

India vice-captain Smriti Madhana, who brought an end to her lean run with a fluent 80 in the fourth T20I, retained her third position in the rankings, while Jemimah Rodrigues dropped one place to 10th.

Experienced India all-rounder Deepti Sharma remains firmly at the top of the bowlers’ rankings, with fellow pacer Renuka Singh Thakur also featuring in the top 10.

Thakur, who has previously attained a career-best third position in the bowling rankings, jumped eight places to joint-sixth after a match-winning spell of four for 21 in the third match, which India won by eight wickets to clinch the series.

India’s left-arm spinners Shree Charani and Vaishnavi Sharma have also made notable progress in the latest weekly rankings update, with the hosts taking a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

Charani climbed 17 places to reach 52nd in the bowling rankings, while Vaishnavi Sharma made a remarkable rise of 390 places to 124th in her first international series. The gains come as the 50-over world champions assess their combinations ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

For Sri Lanka, left-handed opener Hasini Perera advanced 114 places to 71st among batters after scores of 22, 25 and 33 in the three matches played during the week, while Kavisha Dilhari climbed three places to 79th.