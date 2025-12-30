Jofra Archer named in England’s provisional T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns

Injured fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Tuesday named in England’s provisional squad of 15 players for the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February, despite nursing a left side strain sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Another pacer, Joshua Tongue, uncapped in limited-overs cricket, was included in the squad that will be captained by Harry Brook.

Archer will, however, miss the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka from January 22, which comprises three ODIs and three T20Is.

"Archer is included in the provisional T20 World Cup squad but will miss the tour of Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation with the England medical team following the left side strain sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide earlier this month," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

The injury had ruled Archer out of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne, which England won by four wickets inside two days.

England will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal on 8 February in Mumbai, followed by matches against the West Indies on 11 February in Mumbai, Bangladesh on 14 February in Kolkata and Italy on 16 February in Kolkata.

Archer was among England’s standout performers in the Ashes before picking up the injury during the third Test in Adelaide, which Australia won to secure the urn.

He claimed nine wickets at an average of 27.11, including figures of 5/53 in the first innings in Adelaide.

He also contributed with the bat, scoring a maiden half-century in the same match as part of 102 runs.

Relatively inexperienced in T20 cricket with only 21 matches to his name, Tongue has produced a series of impressive performances this year.

He finished as the leading wicket-taker in this year’s men’s Hundred with 14 wickets and has also impressed in the two Ashes Tests he has played, taking 12 wickets at an average of 18.58.

Batting all-rounder Will Jacks returned to both squads after missing the New Zealand white-ball tour in October.

Seamer Brydon Carse was named in the ODI and T20I squads touring Sri Lanka, while top-order batter Zak Crawley returned to the ODI squad for the first time since December 2023.

Meanwhile, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox and Saqib Mahmood were left out of the provisional T20 World Cup squad as well as the white-ball squads for the Sri Lanka tour.

Provisional squad for T20 World Cup: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Squad for T20I series in Sri Lanka: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Squad for ODI series in Sri Lanka: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood.