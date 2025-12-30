MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
82-year-old Purulia man jumps before train hours before SIR hearing, family flags anxiety

The Octogenarian was anxious after receiving a notice for a hearing as his name was missing from the draft voters’ list, family said

PTI Published 30.12.25, 06:13 PM
Representational image

An elderly man allegedly jumped on railway tracks in front of a running train and was crushed to death, hours before he was supposed to appear for a hearing for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Purulia district of West Bengal, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, 82-year-old Durjan Majhi, was anxious since getting the notice for the SIR hearing, as his name was not on the draft voters' list, his son Kanai said.

Police said that Majhi was killed by a running train on Monday. He had been asked to appear for the hearing at the Para Block Development Officer's (BDO) office.

Kanai, who works as a day labourer, said, "My father had submitted the SIR enumeration form, but his name was not on the draft voters' list. His name was on the 2002 voters' list." He said he could not figure out why his father was called to the hearing. He had been anxious since getting the hearing notice on December 25," he claimed.

Incidentally, the Election Commission on Monday issued an order stating that electors aged 85 years and above, as well as those who are sick or persons with disabilities, may not be called for personal hearings if a specific request is made by them or on their behalf.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

