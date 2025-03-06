New Zealand’s batting prowess showed at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

The 363-run target prov­ed to be a stiff climb for Sou­th Africa as their middle order failed to live up to expectatio­ns. They finished on 312/9, with David Miller putting up a heroic effort in the closing stages.

Miller’s unbeaten century off 67 balls, which came off the final delivery of the innings, went in vain as there was none to support him at the other end.

New Zealand won the second semi-final by 50 runs. They will meet India in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday.

South Africa captain Te­mba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) provided hope at the top of the order but the rest of the batters crumbled under pressure.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Reuters

Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand skipper, dismissed Bavuma, Van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen to trigger a collapse which proved to be disastrous for South Africa.

Earlier, centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson powered New Zealand to 362/6 — the highest in Champions Trophy history.

The duo shared 164 runs for the second wicket to provide the perfect platform for the late-order batters to blast away in the final overs.

New Zealand added 112 runs in the final 10 overs after reaching 250 in 40 overs.

Daryl Mitchel (49 off 37 balls), Glenn Phillips (49 not out off 27) and Michael Bracewell (16 off 12) provided the fireworks in the death overs as the South Africa bowlers wilted on a good batting track.

Opting to bat, New Zealand’s left-handed opener Ravindra blasted 108 off 101 balls with 13 fours and one six while Williamson struck 102 off 94 balls with 10 fours and two sixes.

The Black Caps built on a strong opening stand of 48 between Ravindra and Will Young, who scored 21 off 23 before he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi in the eighth over.

After conceding just 32 in his first six overs, Ngidi went for runs in his final overs though he finished with three wickets.

Ravindra scored his second century of this Champions Trophy after his 112 against Bangladesh and fifth hundred in an ICC tournament. He had scored three centuries in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Williamson batted calmly after early jitters to get to his 15th hundred and his fourth against South Africa. He has now scored hundreds in his last three ODIs against

the Proteas.

The right and left-handed combination of New Zealand proved difficult for the South African bowlers with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder going off with a strain after bowling six overs for 48 runs and one wicket.

South Africa’s bowling was in a shambles. Even the reliable Marco Jansen struggled. The left-arm pacer gave away 79 runs from his 10 overs, the most expensive among their bowlers.