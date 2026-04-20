Emotional Knights dump judgements as Varun Chakravarthy provides relief to fans

Emotions ran high in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp following their first win of the season at the Eden on Sunday. Rinku Singh had tears in his eyes as head coach Abhishek Nayar patted him and the other not-out batter Anukul Roy after the five-wicket victory.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane too was a hugely relieved man, though he acknowledged the win as "a great escape" for the team. "This victory will give us confidence. The bowlers are coming nicely together, but it was also a great escape for us on a wicket like this. As a batting unit, we need to learn very quickly," Rahane said.

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What also augurs really well for the Knight Riders is their premier spinner Varun regaining his form and rhythm going into their upcoming assignments. Varun didn't wish to make any "sweeping statement" just because he had a successful game and also thanked the coaching staff for not letting outside noise — "baseless judgements" — affect him during the difficult phase he went through.

"Once there is something in the pitch, I go back to my strength, which is to keep attacking the stumps. But if there is nothing in the pitch, that's when bowlers start searching and get confused.

"It has happened to the best of the best. So, no one can be judged with just one match of good performance or bad performance," Varun, adjudged Player of the Match for his 3/14 off four overs, said.