DC vs CSK IPL 2026 preview: Delhi Capitals face Chennai Super Kings test

The Delhi Capitals are on the cusp of an interesting phase in their IPL 2026 campaign. They look ready to shift gears in the second half of the season as the race for playoffs get intense.

But the job will not be easy as they run into a team with similar ambitions on Tuesday. The Chennai Super Kings, who too are playing better than how they started the season, are expected to pose a tough challenge to Delhi.

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Delhi have blown hot and cold, with a few lacklustre performances giving company to some robust wins. Consistency has been a factor. But it seems like they have now settled into a unit that’s ready to launch an onslaught.

Mitchell Starc joining the bowling attack and taking three wickets on his season debut is a big plus for them. Add to that the fact that Lungi Ngidi has been declared match fit, having recovered from his neck injury. With captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav there to take care of the spin department, Delhi’s bowling sports a sharper edge.

In batting, KL Rahul was already playing well. But now the others in the top order are also looking in rhythm to complement the keeper-batter’s form. Pathum Nissanka batted well the other day, and Nitish Rana too has improved.

If Starc, Ngidi, Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs are the preferred overseas players, Delhi will miss out on the services of David Miller. Not having Miller’s expertise in the middle overs is a loss.

CSK will not have Ramakrishna Ghosh, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a foot fracture. But he is not irreplaceable. If Ruturaj Gaikwad can play his cards well, CSK might surprise Delhi.