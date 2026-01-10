BCCI holds meeting with VVS Laxman to discuss COE future, focus on India A and U-19 tours

The BCCI brass met Centre of Excellence chief VVS Laxman at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai on Friday afternoon in a bid to streamline the operations and discuss the roadmap going forward.

It is understood that the India A and U-19 tours were discussed in detail to keep the supply-line intact.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by BCCI president Mithun Manhas, secretary Devajit Saikia, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint-secretary Prabhtej Bhatia.

There has been a dearth of talented cricketers who could graduate to the next level, especially in the red-ball format. This situation is probably a result of fewer ‘A’ tours since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Laxman is learnt to have provided some valuable inputs in this regard which the BCCI will look into for the betterment of the game at the grassroots level.

“Had a fruitful meeting with VVS Laxman, Head of BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, in the presence of BCCI office bearers today at Mumbai. Reviewed current activities and charted the roadmap for the Centre’s future course, aimed at further strengthening India’s cricketing talent pipeline,” Saikia wrote on X.

The vacancies for various coaches at the COE in Bengaluru were also discussed.