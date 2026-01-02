Bangladesh Cricket Board announces series vs India in September; BCCI yet to confirm tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced that it will host India for a limited-overs series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is in September this year.

While the fixtures have been laid out, uncertainty remains over whether the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will agree to the tour amid the current political situation in Bangladesh, where no stable government is in place.

According to a media release issued by the BCB, the ODI series is scheduled to be played on September 1, 3 and 6, followed by the T20Is on September 9, 12 and 13. The Indian team is slated to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28.

The announcement comes nearly a year after India’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh was deferred. In July last year, the six-match white-ball series was called off indefinitely, citing scheduling issues.

At the time, the BCCI had said, “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026.”

The board had added, “This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.”

The statement also noted, “The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course.”