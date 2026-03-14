11 Indian nationals face charges in US over staged robberies in visa fraud case

US federal prosecutors have charged 11 Indian nationals for allegedly staging armed robberies at convenience stores and fast-food outlets as part of a scheme to fraudulently obtain immigration benefits, including the possibility of a Green Card.

According to authorities, the accused individuals — all living unlawfully in the United States — allegedly conspired to orchestrate fake robberies so that store clerks could claim they were victims of violent crime while applying for immigration relief.

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Those charged include Jitendrakumar Patel, 39; Maheshkumar Patel, 36; Sanjaykumar Patel, 45; Dipikaben Patel, 40; Rameshbhai Patel, 52; Amitabahen Patel, 43; Ronakkumar Patel, 28; Sangitaben Patel, 36; Minkesh Patel, 42; Sonal Patel, 42; and Mitul Patel, 40. All face one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

The suspects had been residing unlawfully in several US states, including Massachusetts, Kentucky and Ohio. The US Department of Justice said Dipikaben Patel had already been deported to India after living unlawfully in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Six of the accused — Jitendrakumar, Maheshkumar, Sanjaykumar, Amitabahen, Sangitaben and Mitul — were arrested in Massachusetts and appeared in federal court in Boston on Friday, after which they were released. The remaining defendants — Rameshbhai, Ronakkumar, Sonal and Minkesh — were arrested in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio and are expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to charging documents, in March 2023, Rambhai and his associates allegedly organised staged armed robberies at least six convenience stores, liquor shops and fast-food restaurants in Massachusetts and other locations.

Investigators allege the robberies were carried out to enable clerks present during the incidents to falsely claim they were victims of violent crime when applying for U non-immigrant status, commonly known as a U Visa.

A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity. The U visa offers an immigrant work authorisation and a path to a Green Card within 5–10 years.

Authorities said that during the staged incidents, the “robber” would threaten store clerks or owners with what appeared to be a firearm, take cash from the register and flee while the interaction was recorded on surveillance cameras.

The clerks or store owners would then wait five minutes or more before contacting police to report the “crime.” Investigators allege the “victims” each paid Rambhai to participate in the scheme, while Rambhai in turn paid store owners to use their businesses for the staged robberies.

Rambhai, identified as the “robber,” along with the getaway driver, had previously been charged and convicted in connection with the scheme.

Prosecutors allege the 11 defendants either helped organise the robberies or paid to participate as a “victim” themselves or on behalf of a family member.

If convicted, the charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to USD 250,000.