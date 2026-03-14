Crunch in cooking gas supply due to West Asia war affects 'langar' service at gurdwaras

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has warned the Centre that the langars — free meals served to the poor and devotees — at its shrines will be affected because of the disruptions in cooking gas supply.

In a letter to petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the committee said: "Due to the present war situation in the world, cylinder supply has been stopped by the gas agencies. In this regard, langar distribution is being affected in the gurdwaras.

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"It is, therefore, requested to do the needful and direct the department/s concerned to make sure that the gas cylinder supplies to the DSGMC are not affected and the langar distribution in the historical gurdwara(s) is not affected."

There are several gurdwaras in Delhi that date back to the times of the Sikh Gurus. The langars at the six main gurdwaras in the capital attract large crowds.

Taxi driver Manoj Kumar told The Telegraph: "Eateries have increased prices as they are buying gas in black. I have langar at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib (near Connaught Place) with my family whenever our savings dip. I am confident that the langar will never stop."

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav and several party members were arrested for staging a protest near the BJP central office, making tea on earthen stoves using cow dung and paper.

"...In the 'Amrit Kaal' of Modi, people have been forced to prepare meals on earthen stoves due to unavailability of gas cylinders," Yadav told reporters.