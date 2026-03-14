Bomb remark leads to detention of Bengal DJ at Bengaluru airport

A disc jockey has been held for allegedly making a remark referring to a bomb during an argument with airline staff at Kempegowda International Airport here after he was denied entry for arriving late at the boarding gate, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Rajatesh Bera (40), a native of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, was scheduled to travel from Bengaluru to Raipur on an Indigo flight on March 11, they said.

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According to police, Bera, who works as a disc jockey in Bengaluru, went to Gate No 16 at Terminal 1 but was denied entry by gate staff as he had arrived after the boarding time.

Following this, an argument broke out during which he allegedly remarked that the flight would stop if there was a bomb inside the aircraft, a senior police officer said.

The mention of the word "bomb" triggered security concerns, and he was detained and handed over to the police. A bomb threat assessment committee was subsequently formed as per protocol to assess the seriousness of the remark, he said.

"Based on the complaint filed by the airline staff, a case was registered against him under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," he added.

During questioning, Bera told police that he was trying to board the flight urgently as his father was unwell. He was later released on bail, and further investigation is underway, police said.