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regular-article-logo Saturday, 14 March 2026

Chinnaswamy Stadium to host RCB’s IPL matches after marked 'safe' by Karnataka government

The 19th edition of the T20 league is slated to begin with the defending champions taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy on March 28

Our Bureau Published 14.03.26, 11:06 AM
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The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is set to host RCB’s IPL matches after an expert committee, constituted by the Karnataka government, held a meeting on Friday with officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

A formal announcement will be made on Monday.

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The 19th edition of the T20 league is slated to begin with the defending champions
taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy on March 28.

“During the meeting, KSCA made a detailed presentation on the infrastructural upgradations/arrangements and safety measures undertaken at the M.
Chinnaswamy Stadium, in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee that are to be implemented under Phase-I of the compliance framework,” the
KSCA said in a media release on Friday.

“Representatives of RCB and their associated operational agencies also presented their preparedness and operational plans for the smooth and orderly conduct of the upcoming IPL matches.

“The discussions were constructive and positive, and all stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the matches can be conducted in a safe, well-regulated, and seamless manner.”

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IPL 2026 Chinnaswamy Stadium Karnataka Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
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