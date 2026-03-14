Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees says he is unable to attend 98th Oscars due to US travel ban

Palestinian actor Motaz Malhees Friday said that a travel ban imposed by the Donald Trump administration in the US is preventing him from attending the 98th Academy Awards.

Malhees stars in The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film about a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in 2024, which has been nominated for best international feature film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malhees, who plays the role of a call centre operator attempting to help the girl, wrote on Instagram, “I am not allowed to enter the United States because of my Palestinian citizenship,” adding that “it hurts” that he would not attend the Oscars.

The United States Department of State has not issued any statement.

In a December proclamation restricting entry of foreign nationals, Trump said he had “determined to fully restrict and limit the entry of individuals using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority”.

The proclamation restricting entry of people from some countries cited security reasons.

The Voice of Hind Rajab was inspired by an incident in which five members of Rajab’s family and two ambulance workers who attempted to rescue her were also killed by Israeli fire.

Israel has said the incident is under review.

The docudrama is written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania. The film had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in 2025, where it won the Grand Jury Prize.

A co-production between Tunisia and France, the film also stars Saja Kilani, Amer Hlehel, and Clara Khoury.