IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant takes Yuvraj Singh's help to fine-tune his batting skills before match

When in trouble, all roads lead to Yuvraj Singh. That has been the trend of late for the current crop of Indian batters.

The latest on the list is Rishabh Pant. The keeper-batter had suffered a side strain before the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year. He has been off-radar for some time and with the IPL weeks away, Pant must be keen to plug the holes in

his batting.

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According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Pant sought Yuvraj’s help to fine-tune his batting skills. The two collaborated in Mumbai last week.

Pant, the Lucknow Super Giants captain, is currently in Chennai for a pre-season camp with his IPL team. Not a regular in India’s white-ball teams, Pant will be keen to use the IPL to raise his stock as the national team begins its planning for the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled next year.

And as far as Yuvraj is concerned, the former champion all-rounder seems to have turned into a fine mentor.

He tutored Abhishek Sharma to stardom and has also worked with Shubman Gill. India’s T20 World Cup hero, Sanju Samson, too, said that he took Yuvraj’s help when he was going through a lean patch.

Several others, including Priyansh Arya, Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Ramandeep Singh, are also said to have taken Yuvraj’s tips at some point. Most of them have been doing well in the IPL.