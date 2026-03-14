Tito Ganju takes over as Panun Kashmir expels former chairman Ajay Chrungoo amid alleged foreign links

Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing Kashmiri Pandits, has expelled its former chairman Ajay Chrungoo with immediate effect and ordered an enquiry into his alleged foreign links, including a reported interaction with US-based Pakistani ISI agent Ghulam Nabi Fai, a circular said on Saturday.

Chrungoo has been replaced by Tito Ganju, the circular issued by Panun Kashmir said.

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Chrungoo was not immediately available for comment.

The circular was issued by Panun Kashmir convenor Agnishekhar, following consultations with senior leaders and recommendations from general secretary Kuldeep Raina, organising secretary Behari Lal Kaul, publicity and media secretary, vice chairman and several senior activists.

The leadership said the decision was taken to safeguard the "ideological clarity, organisational discipline and historic mission" of the movement representing the aspirations and struggle of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.

According to the circular, serious concerns had been raised regarding the functioning of the organisation in the years following a controversial write-up associated with Fai, a proclaimed and convicted ISI agent.

"The representation cited allegations of anti-organisational conduct, deviation from ideological principles, character assassination of senior activists through proxies, attempts to dissolve the organisation without mandate, obstruction to organisational expansion, defuncting of several units and attempts to create parallel units," it said.

The circular also referred to statements attributed to Chrungoo involving criticism of the Ram temple and remarks perceived by activists as hostile towards the nation, which caused deep concern within the organisation.

Questions were also raised regarding his certain foreign engagements and interactions with individuals alleged to be linked with hostile agencies, including Fai.

The organisation sought clarifications from Chrungoo regarding the purpose and sponsorship of his foreign visits and whether due permissions had been obtained from the competent authorities, the circular said.

In keeping with the principles of natural justice, senior office bearers met Chrungoo on March 14 last year and apprised him of their concerns while giving him an opportunity to respond. However, he declined to provide any clarification and subsequently refused further engagement, it said.

A formal representation seeking clarification was also sent to him later, but it remained unanswered, it added.

"In view of the seriousness of the allegations and the continued absence of clarification, it was resolved that Ajay Chrungoo stands expelled from the organisation with immediate effect," the circular said.

Tito Ganju has been nominated as chairman and will oversee the restructuring of the global organisational structure in accordance with the mechanism devised by the convenor and the team nominated by him will hold deliberations on drafting a revised constitutional framework, it said.

Panun Kashmir has also decided to constitute a commission of enquiry to examine Chrungoo's alleged foreign engagements, sponsorship of overseas visits and interactions with individuals alleged to be linked with hostile agencies, it said.

An activists' workshop will be held in Jammu on May 24 where the proposed constitutional framework and organisational restructuring will be deliberated upon and formally adopted, the group said.