Centre revokes detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under NSA after nearly six months

The Centre on Saturday revoked the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect, nearly six months after he was taken into custody under the National Security Act (NSA) following unrest in Ladakh.

According to an official statement issued by the government, the decision was taken after “due consideration” while exercising powers available under the NSA. Wangchuk had been detained on September 26, 2025, by the district magistrate of Leh to maintain public order after protests erupted in the region.

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The protests, held on September 24, 2025, had turned violent in Leh amid growing demands for statehood for Ladakh and for the region’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Following his detention, Wangchuk was later transferred to a prison in Jodhpur.

The government noted that the activist had already completed nearly half of the detention period permitted under the NSA.

In its statement, the government said it has been engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh to address the aspirations and concerns of the region’s residents. However, it added that the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests had adversely affected several sections of society, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators and tourists, besides impacting the local economy.

“The government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in Ladakh to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders,” the statement said.

The Centre reiterated its commitment to providing safeguards for Ladakh and expressed hope that issues concerning the region would be resolved through dialogue, including through the mechanism of a High-Powered Committee and other appropriate platforms.