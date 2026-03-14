Helipad at US Embassy in Baghdad hit by missile, Iraqi officials say

Helipad at US Embassy in Baghdad hit by missile: Iraqi officials
A missile struck a helipad inside the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, two Iraqi security officials said.
Associated Press footage showed a column of smoke rising Saturday morning over the embassy compound.
The sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones fired by Iran-aligned militias.
here was no immediate comment from the US Embassy in Baghdad. On Friday, the embassy renewed its Level 4 security alert for Iraq, warning that Iran and Iran-aligned militia groups have previously carried out attacks against US citizens, interests and infrastructure, and "may continue to target them."
The sprawling embassy complex, one of the largest US diplomatic facilities in the world, has been repeatedly targeted by rockets and drones in the past by Iran-aligned militias
US strikes Iran's Kharg Island; Trump says oil facilities next if Hormuz stays shut
The United States on Friday attacked military targets on Iran's main oil hub of Kharg Island, President Donald Trump said, threatening to strike oil infrastructure on the island if Iran continues to block shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a social media post, Trump said the U.S. military "totally obliterated every MILITARY target" on the island, but he had decided to leave oil infrastructure intact. The island serves as the export terminal for 90% of Iran's oil shipments and lies about 300 miles (483 km) northwest of the strait.
"However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision," Trump said.