IPL auction row: Congress targets BCCI, Jay Shah; BJP blames Shah Rukh Khan for Mustafizur deal

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Thursday questioned the decision to include Bangladeshi players in the IPL auction pool and held ICC chief Jay Shah responsible for the controversy surrounding KKR’s decision to pick Mustafizur Rahman.

Directly targeting Shah, the son of Union home minister Amit Shah, Shrinate said he must explain who allowed the players into the auction, alleging that he wielded decisive influence over the functioning of global cricket.

“Home minister’s son, Jay Shah, should answer who put the Bangladeshi players in the pool where IPL players are bought and sold,” Shrinate said. “He is the main decision-maker in cricket all around the world.”

The BCCI has distanced itself from the controversy. Board sources told IANS on Friday that the issue was beyond their remit.

“Let’s not get into this. It is not in our hands. We have not received any communication from the government directing us to prevent Bangladeshi players from participating in the IPL,” a source said.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge accused the BJP of misdirecting public anger.

“Instead of blaming the franchise, shouldn’t BJP leaders ask why the BCCI is allowing Bangladeshi players to participate in the IPL, when they should be banning it?” he asked.

Priyank also pointed to what he called the BJP’s selective outrage, noting that India played Pakistan soon after the Pahalgam attack, IPL matches were shifted to Islamic countries during COVID, and IPL auctions were held abroad.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam warned KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan.

“If there is a Bangladeshi in Shah Rukh Khan’s team, before he becomes a major target, we request that he remove the Bangladeshi from his team. This will be for his own good and will also protect India’s interests,” Nirupam said.

AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan questioned the moral consistency of cricketing decisions driven by money.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said, “They came and killed innocent tourists in the name of religion. India still played a match against Pakistan for money. I reject the money which brings my country’s pride and dignity into question.”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal escalated the pressure on the Bollywood star, framing the issue as a test of loyalty. “Now Shah Rukh Khan has to decide whether he will stand with anti-national forces or stand with the people of India,” he said.

BJP leader Sangeet Som branded Shah Rukh Khan a “traitor.”

“Everything he has is given by India, by the people of India. Yet he invests in players from a country that is working against India,” Som alleged, invoking reports of persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

He went further, declaring, “At any cost, they will not be able to get Mustafizur Rahman to play here. Rahman won’t be able to step outside the airport.”

The controversy stemmed from Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to induct Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

Rehman’s IPL career started with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016-2017, where he took 17 wickets and helped win the title. He later played for Mumbai Indians (2018), Rajasthan Royals (2021), Delhi Capitals (2022-2023, 2025), and Chennai Super Kings (2024).