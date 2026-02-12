Annapurna Swadisht Limited Launches ‘OFFSIDE’, a New FMCG Brand Endorsed by Sourav Ganguly

Annapurna Swadisht Limited, an FMCG company with a significant presence across Eastern India, launched its new brand OFFSIDE at an event held in Kolkata. The brand is endorsed by former Indian cricket captain Shri Sourav Ganguly, who has been associated with the company as Brand Ambassador since September 2025.

OFFSIDE marks the company’s strategic expansion into urban and semi-urban markets, complementing its established rural distribution strength. The new brand aims to cater to evolving consumer preferences in the snacks and convenience food segment. The launch event was also attended by the company’s senior leadership, distributors, and many others.

Established in 2015, Annapurna Swadisht Limited manufactures and markets more than 100 snack and food products, including western snacks, traditional namkeens, instant noodles, fryums, potato chips, bakery products, and confectioneries.

The company has a distribution presence spanning over 80,000 villages and 250 towns across West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and the North-Eastern states.

As per company disclosures, in FY25 Annapurna Swadisht Limited reported revenue of ₹407 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 54 per cent. Operating profit stood at ₹47 crore with a margin of 12 per cent, while net profit was reported at ₹22 crore. Earnings per share increased to ₹9.86 during the same period.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ritesh Shaw, Chairman and Founder of Annapurna Swadisht Limited, said, "The launch of OFFSIDE is a defining step in Annapurna Swadisht Limited’s journey from a strong regional player to a brand-driven FMCG company. With changing consumer aspirations, especially in urban and semi-urban India, OFFSIDE has been created to deliver contemporary products while staying true to our core philosophy of quality, affordability, and trust. Having Sourav Ganguly associated with the brand further strengthens our commitment to excellence and national relevance."

On this occasion, Mr. Rohit Singhania, Chief Executive Officer of Annapurna Swadisht Limited, said, "OFFSIDE is central to our long-term growth strategy as we expand our footprint in urban markets and modern trade channels. The brand reflects our focus on innovation, convenience, and evolving taste preferences of today’s consumers. Backed by our robust distribution network and manufacturing capabilities, we are confident OFFSIDE will emerge as a strong national FMCG brand in the coming years."

The launch of OFFSIDE marks a milestone in the company’s expansion plans in the Indian FMCG sector.

About Annapurna Swadisht Limited:

Annapurna Swadisht Limited is an Indian FMCG company established in 2015, engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of affordable food and snack products across Eastern India.

