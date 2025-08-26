Types of Car Insurance Plans Available in India

Protecting your vehicle with insurance is more than just following the law. It provides a crucial financial backup. Knowing the various car insurance options in India allows you to decide on one. This is useful if you are renewing your policy or considering purchasing one online. Here’s a simple breakdown of the most common car insurance policies and what they include:

1. Third-Party Car Insurance

The Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 requires this insurance as the basic minimum coverage. Third-party car insurance provides:

● Compensation for injury or loss of life of a third person

● Coverage for damage to property belonging to a third party

This plan doesn’t pay for damage to your own car or injuries you suffer.

When should you choose it?

● If you need the least expensive legal coverage.

When your car is older and its market value is low.

2. Comprehensive Car Insurance

With comprehensive car insurance, you get broader coverage. It protects both third parties and your own vehicle (OD). It takes care of:

Damage to your car from accidents

Theft or total loss

Fire, floods, riots, earthquakes, and other disasters

Personal accident cover for the owner-driver

Best suited for: new or high-value cars where peace of mind and full protection are a priority.

3. Standalone Own Damage (OD) Coverage

You can opt for this plan if you already have a third-party policy. As the name suggests, it protects your own car in these situations:

Accidental damage

Natural calamities like floods, earthquakes, or storms

Fire-related losses

Theft of the car

IRDAI introduced this type of policy in 2019 to give buyers more options.

4. Pay-as-you-drive or Usage-Based Coverage

A relatively new option in India, usage-based insurance (UBI) or pay-as-you-drive policies work well for people who do not drive much. These policies use the distance you drive and your driving habits to decide the premium you pay. Telematics devices monitor your vehicle to calculate this.

Benefits include:

Lower premiums for low-usage vehicles

Rewards for safe driving

Real-time monitoring of vehicle use

These plans are gaining popularity as more people embrace digital tools and care about the environment.

5. Bundled Insurance Plans (To Buy for New Vehicles)

For new vehicles, insurers often offer bundled plans that combine:

Long-term third-party coverage (usually three years)

(usually three years) One-year own damage policy

This saves time and avoids yearly renewals for third-party coverage.

Add-Ons: Upgrade Your Car Insurance

Comprehensive plans can be upgraded with add-ons to match your driving needs. Popular choices include:

Zero Depreciation Cover – Full claim amount without factoring in depreciation. Engine Protection Cover – Vital in flood-prone areas. Roadside Assistance – Help in case of breakdowns. Return to Invoice – Pays the car’s full invoice value in case of total loss. NCB Protection – Keeps your No Claim Bonus intact even after a claim.

In India, choosing these add-ons might raise your insurance cost. However, they often offer great value and give you added peace of mind.

How to Pick the Best Car Insurance Plan?

When selecting a policy, consider:

Car usage: Is it new, frequently used, or rarely driven?

Is it new, frequently used, or rarely driven? Risks in your area: High traffic, accident-prone zones, or flood-prone locations.

High traffic, accident-prone zones, or flood-prone locations. Online comparison: Evaluate premiums, features, and claim settlement ratios before deciding.

Evaluate premiums, features, and claim settlement ratios before deciding. Exclusions: Be aware of what isn’t covered, such as wear and tear, drunk driving, or using a private car commercially.

Advantages of Buying Car Insurance Online

Digital platforms make the process quicker and more transparent. You can:

Get instant premium quotes

Compare multiple policies side by side

Renew coverage without paperwork

Explore and add custom features easily

Renewing online also prevents coverage lapses, helping you avoid penalties.

Final Thoughts

Car insurance in India is both a legal requirement and a financial shield. With multiple options—third-party, comprehensive, standalone OD, pay-as-you-drive, and bundled plans—you can choose coverage that fits your car, budget, and lifestyle.

Providers like Chola MS Motor Insurance offer flexible policies and user-friendly online services, making it easier to buy or renew coverage with confidence.

FAQs

Q1. Is third-party insurance sufficient for a new car?

No. It only covers damage or injury to others. For full protection, think about getting a comprehensive plan.

Q2. Can I change my insurer during renewal?

Yes. You can switch providers when renewing, without losing your No Claim Bonus if renewed on time.

Q3. What if I miss renewing my car insurance on time?

Driving without valid insurance is illegal and can result in fines, licence suspension, or even jail.

Q4. Is car insurance necessary if I am not using my car?

Yes. If your car is registered and can be driven, it needs valid third-party insurance even when you are not using it.

This is a PR article which has been published as received without any editorial enhancement, or modification.. The Telegraph Online does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of any information presented in the article. The organization is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content or for any losses, damages, or injuries arising from the use of the information provided in the article.