Srijan Realty Unveils Club Botanica, a New Landmark in Experiential Luxury Living

There are places that promise luxury and then there are places that make you feel it effortlessly, naturally. Botanica belongs to the latter.

Set amidst a lush, tranquil landscape, Botanica is more than a residential address, it’s an experience. A retreat where mornings begin with sunlight filtering through the trees, evenings linger with the scent of rain on grass, and every corner feels like a page from a resort cradled in nature’s lap.

“Botanica is our tribute to mindful living — a space where nature, design, and community harmonise seamlessly. It marks a new era of homes that breathe and spaces that rejuvenate,” said Mr. Keshav Agarwal, Director at Srijan Realty.

He added, “With Club Botanica, we unveil the crown jewel of this vision, an experiential haven that embodies our philosophy of design, nature, and community. The exclusive preview on 22 and 23 November will bring together residents, patrons, and guests to celebrate modern luxury and conscious living.”

Club Botanica: The Heart of Botanica

At the soul of this serene enclave stands Club Botanica, a 25,000 sq. ft. sanctuary redefining the art of fine living. More than a clubhouse, it is the pulsating heart of the community, a space designed to slow time down and bring joy back into everyday life.

Here, mornings begin with yoga by the water, afternoons unfold by the infinity pool, and evenings echo with laughter in the lounge. Every detail is curated to elevate the rhythm of living.

Highlights of Club Botanica:

●Infinity pool framed by lush green canopies

●State-of-the-art fitness centre that inspires wellness

●Personalised spa experiences for ultimate rejuvenation

●Elegant banquet spaces for life’s cherished occasions

●Recreation zones for adults and children alike

●Reading and co-working corners for reflection and creativity

Each element bears the Srijan signature — timeless, understated, and deeply thoughtful.

Life Rooted in Nature

Botanica is envisioned for those who seek harmony between sophistication and simplicity, luxury and leisure, modernity and mindfulness. Here, nature isn’t an embellishment; it’s the essence. Tree-lined avenues, reflective water bodies, and expansive greens flow seamlessly into daily life.

Every day feels like a gentle vacation that never ends — morning jogs under shaded trees, afternoons by the pool, and tranquil sunsets from your balcony. It’s the rarest luxury of all: the luxury of slowing down.

About Srijan Realty

Srijan Realty Pvt. Ltd. is one of Eastern India’s leading real estate developers with over two decades of expertise across Kolkata, Asansol, and Chennai. Having delivered 12 million sq. ft. across 34 projects, and with 27 million sq. ft. under development, Srijan’s portfolio spans luxury residences, gated communities, malls, commercial hubs, logistics parks, and office spaces. Guided by the philosophy “Building More Than Structures. Nurturing Lives. Shaping Futures,” Srijan integrates sustainability and social responsibility into every initiative.

This is a PR article which has been published as received without any editorial enhancement, or modification. The Telegraph Online does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of any information presented in the article. The organization is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content or for any losses, damages, or injuries arising from the use of the information provided in the article.