Adamas Tech Consulting Hosts Power-Packed Customer Power Lunch in New Delhi with AWS and Redington

On 30th of October, New Delhi witnessed an afternoon of powerful ideas, shared experiences, and forward-looking discussions as Adamas Tech Consulting, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Redington Limited, hosted the Customer Power Lunch. The event brought together leading CIOs, CTOs, and technology decision-makers from various industries to exchange insights on how cloud technology and Generative AI are reshaping the future of business.

The session was not just about technology, it was about transformation and RoI. The discussions spanned across cloud migration, modernisation, VMware transitions, and how Generative AI is opening new possibilities for innovation. Thought leaders shared how cloud adoption is no longer an IT choice but a strategic business decision driving speed, scalability, and intelligent growth.

As an Advanced Partner of AWS, Adamas Tech Consulting has been at the forefront of enabling digital transformation for enterprises. Through its strong partnership with AWS and Redington, the company continues to empower organisations to accelerate their modernisation journeys with secure, scalable, and future-ready cloud solutions.

The event featured notable speakers who added immense value to the discussions:

Mr. Bhasker Joshi, Partner Success Lead at AWS

Mr. Neerad Dwivedi, National Partner Lead - Modernisation at AWS

Mr. Himanshu Sharma, Partner Success Manager - North India at AWS

Mr. Arunendra Vikram Singh, Manager of Cloud Solutions at Redington Limited

The interactive format encouraged open dialogue, allowing participants to share real experiences and success stories from their digital transformation journeys. The energy and enthusiasm in the room reflected the growing confidence among Indian enterprises to embrace the next wave of intelligent operations powered by cloud and AI.

The event was graced by the presence of the Adamas Group’s leadership team, whose vision and guidance continue to drive the company’s innovation-first approach. The distinguished leaders included Mr. Rajat Subhra Roy, Founder; Mr. Saumya Subhra Roy, Founder; Mr. Oommen Thomas, Group CEO; Mr. Abdur Rafi, Group CITO; Mr. Subrata Mukherjee, COO; Mr. Farooque Ali Khan, Director of Technology Services; and Mr. Ajay Agarwal, CRO. Their presence and encouragement added immense value to the occasion, further strengthening the organisation’s commitment to driving digital excellence.

Reflecting on the day, the Adamas Tech Consulting team shared that the Customer Power Lunch was more than an event, it was a platform for collaboration and inspiration. It reaffirmed the company’s mission to drive innovation, help businesses scale smarter, and lead the charge toward a cloud-first future.

The success of the event stands as a testament to what’s possible when technology, leadership, and collaboration come together with a shared purpose to build the intelligent enterprises of tomorrow.

This is a PR article which has been published as received without any editorial enhancement, or modification. The Telegraph Online does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of any information presented in the article. The organisation is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content or for any losses, damages, or injuries arising from the use of the information provided in the article.