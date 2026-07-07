Letters to the editor: The new buzzword in the dating world is ‘wildflowering’

Ditch the terms

Sir — Dating has acquired such an impressive glossary that it may soon require its own dictionary. The latest of these seems to be ‘wildflowering’ or letting a relationship grow organically without the pressure of labels or deadlines. While such language can help people recognise unhealthy patterns and express their feelings, it can also become an escape route from accountability. Declaring oneself avoidant or accusing someone of breadcrumbing is far easier than having an honest conversation. Self-awareness deserves applause only when it changes behaviour. Relationships are built through empathy, communication and consistency, not by turning every romantic encounter into a therapy session with catchy monikers for the internet.

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Rina Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Diplomatic exercise

Sir — The funeral for Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, became an exercise in diplomacy (“Khamenei farewell starts”, Jul 4). By inviting senior delegations from across the world, Tehran signalled that it remains an influential player in regional and global geopolitics despite its confrontation with the United States of America and Israel. The attendance of leaders and officials from countries with differing political positions underscored Iran’s continuing diplomatic relevance. India’s participation reflected its pragmatic foreign policy, recognising Iran as an important strategic partner despite pressure from Washington.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — The US president, Donald Trump, has warned Iran’s leadership during the State funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the US could eliminate Iran’s remaining leadership but has refrained to keep the possibility of negotiations alive. But with Iran threatening retaliation and the risk of a wider conflict, prospects for diplomacy appear remote. The absence of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, from the funeral ceremonies (“Mojtaba not seen at father’s funeral”, Jul 6) has added to the uncertainty surrounding the country’s leadership at a time of heightened tensions.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — The decision of the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, to not attend the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — an event that saw many world leaders in attendance — may result in diplomatic implications for India. Critics argue that the absence contrasted with the prime minister’s readiness to attend high-profile international events elsewhere, raising questions about the country’s diplomatic priorities. India should stop kowtowing to the US.

Sush Kocher,

Jaipur

Sir — Iran’s six-day State funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, spanning holy sites in Iraq and Iran, appears intended to project national unity and diplomatic influence as much as being a religious observance. Islamic tradition generally calls for burial as soon as possible after death. The presence of delegations from around 70 countries underscores Iran’s continuing geopolitical significance despite recent tensions. India’s representation, alongside leaders from several other nations, reflects the practical importance of engaging with Tehran. Once the ceremonies conclude, renewed dialogue between Iran and the US remains essential for stability in West Asia and secure global energy supplies.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Biased decision

Sir — FIFA’s decision to change the suspension of the American striker, Folarin Balogun, into a one-year probation has raised questions about consistency and independence in football’s governance. Reports state that the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, personally intervened, calling the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, who is perceived to be close to him. This has fuelled concerns about political influence on the World Cup. FIFA has faced similar criticism in the past over disciplinary decisions involving star players. If exceptions are made in one case, other teams may reasonably expect similar treatment. A transparent and consistent application of the rules for all teams is essential.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Sir — FIFA’s decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s suspension has raised legitimate questions about consistency and impartiality. If political pressure influenced a disciplinary ruling, it would undermine confidence in the tournament’s integrity and the authority of match officials. FIFA’s credibility depends on the uniform application of its rules, regardless of a player’s nationality or status. Any perception that one team receives preferential treatment risks damaging FIFA’s reputation and inviting similar demands from other participating nations.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Lost art

Sir — The death of the legendary Pandavani exponent, Teejan Bai, marks the end of an era in Indian folk culture. She transformed Chhattisgarh’s oral retelling of the Mahabharata into a globally recognised performing art, bringing its characters to life with little more than a tambura and her powerful voice. By popularising the Kapalik style, she challenged conventions that restricted women performers. Despite facing social resistance and lacking formal education, she rose to become one of India’s greatest folk artistes, earning the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — With the passing of Teejan Bai, India has lost one of its finest custodians of its oral tradition. Through her powerful Pandavani performances, Teejan Bai showed that a civilisation endures through the storytellers who keep its heritage alive.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital