Mamata Banerjee leads candlelight march to protest rape, murder of 11-year-old in Baruipur

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee took out a rally from her Kalighat residence here on Monday to protest the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

Holding a lit candle in her hand, Banerjee led the rally, in which MPs Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal and Derek O'Brien joined.

ADVERTISEMENT

With several supporters of the TMC faction led by her taking part in the rally, Banerjee walked through Harish Chatterjee Street, on which her residence is located.

The participants in the rally held placards demanding justice for the victim girl and her family.

The rally circled Kalighat Road before culminating in front of Banerjee's residence.

A large posse of police personnel was deployed in the area to ensure that law and order was maintained during the rally.

A team of leaders owing allegiance to TMC's Mamata Banerjee faction visited the family of the victim girl who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and killed on Saturday evening when she went out of her house to buy a gift for a friend's birthday.

The team, including former assembly speaker and local MLA Biman Banerjee, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen and Joynagar MP Pratima Mondal, met the victim's father and mother and assured them of legal and other forms of assistance from the party.