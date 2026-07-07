No World Cup, no regrets? Cristiano Ronaldo's greatest triumph lies beyond silverware





Decades from now, record books will show Spain’s super-sub Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal in the dying minutes to knock Portugal out of Fifa World Cup 2026. What they won’t reflect is that the round of 16 match broke the hearts of a global fanbase and their icon, turning it into one of football history’s greatest regrets.

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It is confirmed. Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from football (whenever that happens) without a World Cup to his name. “It’s been my last World Cup, yes… but now I will have time to think, stay with my family and life continues,” a dejected Ronaldo said after the match.

The facts of the match are clear: Spain was better than Portugal in every aspect on the night. They created the better chances, had better ball possession, registered more shots on goal and had an xG of 1.69 to Portugal’s 0.63.

However, on nights like these, logic takes a backseat. CR7 has been deciding matches, scoring at will, and winning every trophy available at the club and international level. Every trophy except the World Cup.

In between, he has seen Lionel Messi go from the heartbreak of 2014 to winning the trophy he yearned for in 2022. Ronaldo arrived at the 2026 World Cup with one of the best squads in Portugal’s history. With quality all around the park, many expected Portugal to go deep in the tournament.

Ironically, Cristiano has been far from his usual destructive self. Only two goals in the tournament, while Messi, Mbappe and Haaland are at 7 is criminal for one of the best players ever to grace the football field.

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As the final whistle blew, Ronaldo struggled to hold back his tears. Perhaps the realisation that the one trophy that has always been out of his reach will remain out of reach dawned at that precise moment.

Yet, in the bigger scheme of things, silverware, however big it may be, cannot define the impact and legacy Ronaldo leaves on future generations beyond football.

From the streets of Madeira to the mansion in Quinta da Marinha (an exclusive coastal enclave in Cascais, Portugal) his journey has been nothing short of remarkable. A goal from Mikel Merino, lack of a trophy in his cabinet, or the achievements of others are too fleeting to tarnish it.