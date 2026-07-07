Balogun no problem, Belgium thrash USA 4-1 to storm into World Cup quarter-finals

Belgium on Tuesday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup 2026 with a decisive 4-1 victory over the United States in Seattle, showcasing one of their most comprehensive performances of the tournament.

Folarin Balogun, who was at the centre of a huge controversy after his suspension to a red card he received was temporarily suspended by Fifa, hardly had any impact in the match.

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After navigating through some tense moments early in the tournament, Belgium has gradually built the momentum that is so often the decisive factor in big tournaments.

The Red Devils took control of the match right from the start. Their fluid passing and dynamic movement in the attacking third was too much for the USA to handle. Belgium striker Charles De Ketelaere opened the scoring in the 9th minute and added another in the 33rd minute. USA scored through a deflected free-kick in between as the first half ended 2-1

The Americans sought to mount a comeback after the break, but Belgium's superior quality was evident. The Red Devils consistently exploited gaps in the US defense, stretching the play with rapid transitions and precise finishing. Vanaken added a 3rd goal, benefitting from a mistake of USA goalkeeper. Romelu Lukaku came on as a substitute and added a goal to his tally in the dying minutes.

Belgium's midfield maintained control of possession throughout the match, while their forwards capitalized on nearly every clear-cut chance that arose. The United States, despite their determination, lacked the incisiveness needed to challenge one of Europe's top teams and suffered due to defensive errors.

This convincing win propels Belgium into an exciting quarter-final matchup against Spain, who narrowly defeated Portugal 1-0 in another Round of 16 match. After scoring four goals against the United States, Belgium will enter the last-eight encounter brimming with confidence, although Spain will pose a significantly tougher challenge.