Letters to the editor: AI is giving historians something they have wanted for centuries

Historic find

Sir — For nearly two thousand years, the carbonised scrolls of Herculaneum looked more like lumps of charcoal than books. Artificial Intelligence has now changed that. By combining x-ray scans, virtual reconstruction and machine learning, researchers have managed to read one unopened scroll, revealing an ethical treatise, possibly by the Stoic philosopher, Chrysippus. Hundreds more remain sealed, leaving classicists daydreaming about lost works by Aristotle and other ancient writers. AI may be giving teachers sleepless nights, yet it is giving historians something they have wanted for centuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjoy Banerjee,

Calcutta

In a flux

Sir — The Supreme Court of the United States of America has reaffirmed that birthright citizenship remains protected under the 14th Amendment (“Identity crisis”, Jul 5). The ruling provides certainty to millions of immigrant families who have built their lives in America while waiting for permanent residency. Many Indian professionals spend years on temporary work visas because of lengthy green card backlogs. Their children should not face the same uncertainty. Citizenship laws must provide stability and equal treatment instead of creating anxiety for families contributing to society.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Sir — The attempt by the US President,Donald Trump, to end birthright citizenship reflects a wider global trend towards stricter immigration policies. Many countries are tightening citizenship rules in response to political and economic pressures. Governments have every right to regulate immigration but citizenship laws should remain consistent, transparent and easy to understand. Frequent changes create confusion for families and institutions alike. The US Supreme Court’s decision reinforces the value of constitutional safeguards against shifting political priorities.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala, Punjab

Sir — Every country has the authority to define who qualifies as a citizen but those rules should be applied fairly and communicated clearly. Uncertainty affects children’s futures, access to education, employment and public services. The recent US Supreme Court ruling reminds governments that citizenship is a legal status with lifelong consequences and should never become a source of unnecessary confusion.

Bal Govind,

Ludhiana

Sir — For thousands of Indian families living and working in the US, the Supreme Court’s ruling offers relief after months of uncertainty. Many skilled professionals spend years waiting for permanent residency because of visa backlogs that are beyond their control. Their children should not become casualties of political battles over immigration.

Haridasan Rajan,

Chennai

Valuable lesson

Sir — The decision to include a fuller discussion on the Emergency in the Class IX Social Science textbook is a welcome correction. School education should present important episodes of India’s democratic journey with honesty and context. Students deserve to understand how fundamental rights were suspended, how institutions responded and how democracy eventually corrected itself through elections. A balanced account of difficult periods strengthens civic awareness. Shielding young people from history serves little educational purpose.

Kiran Agarwal,

Calcutta

Sir — History textbooks should encourage informed thinking rather than selective memory. The Emergency remains one of independent India’s defining constitutional crises and deserves careful treatment in school classrooms. Teaching students about that period does not diminish democracy. It explains why democratic institutions, a free press and an independent judiciary matter. Young citizens are better equipped to value their rights when they understand how easily those rights can come under pressure during moments of political excess.

Priyanka Majumdar,

Calcutta

Richer taste

Sir — The growing popularity of Barrackpore biryani proves that regional variations deserve recognition rather than comparison. Food traditions evolve according to local tastes, ingredients and cooking techniques. The heavier spice profile and generous use of mutton fat give Barrackpore biryani a character that stands apart from the subtler Calcutta version. Celebrating such diversity enriches Bengal’s culinary heritage. Every famous dish has room for distinct interpretations without the need to declare a single winner.

Shreya Basu,

Nainital

Renewed interest

Sir — The renewed

interest in books on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee reflects a healthy curiosity about Bengal’s political

and intellectual history. However, public figures should be studied through original writings, biographies and historical records rather than slogans or partisan claims.

Ananda Ghosh,

Calcutta