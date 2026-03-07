Letters to the editor: Politicians say one thing and do another

Empty words

Sir — Politicians globally are remarkably consistent: they say one thing and do another. From the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, dismissing invasion “hysteria” while his tanks were warming up to the American president, Donald Trump, promising to stop “endless wars” while fuelling new ones, the script is universal. Even flagship pledges made by the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi — cleaning the Ganga or giving jobs, for example — have remained pipe dreams. It seems the only thing politicians successfully ‘build’ is the bridge between a voter’s hope and their inevitable disappointment.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Fine balance

Sir — India’s economy was not liberalised without a reason. The country has indisputably reaped the dividends of that policy shift towards a market economy (“Undesirable shift”, Mar 4). Any policy, however beneficial, may fail to deliver the desired long-term results if it is not evenly balanced. At present, India’s dogged pursuit of an export-driven economy and the failure to consider alternatives could leave the country with no options should this policy falter. Therefore, economic policy must prioritise independence in order to safeguard sovereignty.

Asim Bandyopadhyay,

Howrah

Mutual gains

Sir — The prime minister of Canada, Mark Carney, recently visited India. The significance of his visit was not overshadowed even by the conflict in West Asia. The meeting between the two leaders has reset weakened relations and proved fruitful in securing mutually beneficial pacts. Among these, the uranium supply deal is of utmost importance as India expands its nuclear sector for energy security. With crude oil supplies currently threatened by a war, India’s diplomatic skill in securing alternative power sources is timely.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and Canada will be mutually beneficial for both countries. For decades, Indian immigrants have contributed significantly to Canada’s growth. Both nations must now harness this enterprising spirit to foster mutual prosperity. Furthermore, Canada should maintain consistent immigration policies, especially as Indian families invest heavily in Canadian education with the hope of gaining residency. Ultimately, combining Indian talent with Canadian investment will prove highly productive for both nations.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana, Punjab

Drive safely

Sir — Alcohol has many adverse effects on drivers, especially in terms of slowing down reflexes. In this regard, the Maharashtra government’s decision to make a breathalyser test mandatory for all drivers and conductors of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is welcome. However, it is also important for depot officials to keep tabs on what drivers carry with them on the journey and where they stop for breaks.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra

Keep it green

Sir — World Wildlife Day — it is observed on March 3 — was instituted by the United Nations to raise awareness about the illegal wildlife trade of fauna and flora. Yet the day’s relevance extends far beyond regulating markets; it forces a deeper introspection about how modern civilisation measures the value of wildlife. Globally, biodiversity protection funding runs into hundreds of billions of dollars annually. But estimates suggest a financing gap. Redirecting subsidies, valuing the ecosystem, and strengthening community-based stewardship are critical to environmental protection.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital