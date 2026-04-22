Letters to the editor: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon prayer passage was lifted from 'Pulp Fiction'

Call to arms

Sir — Donald Trump’s secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, recently recited “Ezekiel 25:17” at a Pentagon prayer service to rally American troops amidst tensions with Iran. The passage he recited, though, does not appear in the Bible and is lifted from the fire and brimstone monologue written by Quentin Tarantino that appears in the 1994 cult film, Pulp Fiction. The lines, recited by Samuel L. Jackson’s character before intimidating and brutally murdering someone, are a pop culture staple, famously recited to signify impending violence. Given the Bible-thumping Christian nationalist that Hegseth is, it was perhaps not surprising that the former Fox News host would pluck a violent cinematic speech as a blessing for the troops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monodeep Mitra,

Calcutta

Balance lost

Sir — India’s approach to West Asia had been aligned with the Palestinian cause in the past. Now it appears that India has switched sides (“Skewed equation”, April 20). Instead of maintaining neutrality, India has tilted towards Israel, which is responsible for the genocide in Gaza. At the beginning of the current conflict in West Asia, India refused to stand with Iran. But sensing the changing dynamics in the Persian Gulf, New Delhi did not hesitate to renegotiate with Tehran. This pattern suggests an opportunistic recalibration. It would have been wiser for India to uphold its legacy of strategic balance that defined its engagement with the region in the past.

Aranya Sanyal,

Siliguri

Sir — In “Skewed equation”, Sanjaya Baru used the ties among India, Israel and the United States of America to demonstrate how global politics often hinges on the chemistry between leaders rather than on national priorities. Such personality-driven engagement may appear decisive in the short term but can weaken long-term strategic clarity.

For India, the real task is to keep its foreign policy rooted in clear goals that serve the country’s future. Cultural connections and economic imperatives should outweigh symbolic alignments. If relations tilt too far toward personal equations, stability suffers. True diplomacy is about consistency and principle and ensuring that partnerships endure beyond the moods of individual leaders.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Act now

Sir — The report by ClimateRISE Alliance and Dasra on the effects of climate change on disease patterns must serve as a wake-up call (“Sick weather”, April 20). Despite repeated warnings, efforts to mitigate climate change remain insufficient. The consequences are already visible in the form of frequent heat waves, floods, and declining agricultural productivity. Governments must strengthen climate policies, invest in renewable energy, and enforce stricter environmental regulations. Industries should reduce their carbon footprint, and citizens must embrace eco-friendly lifestyles.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — Climate change is a palpable threat. India faces this crisis acutely. India’s shrinking forest cover and dense urban growth magnify our vulnerabilities. Yet it also stands at the forefront of solutions as a global powerhouse in renewable energy. If India acts with resolve, it can secure the lives of future generations.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

Energy gap

Sir — India’s coal gasification programme has seen limited progress (“Untapped”, April 20). Technological constraints have led to a lack of confidence in the coal industry. Though India has vast coal reserves, scepticism persists about feasibility. Harnessing coal is vital for energy security. It is advisable to review the earlier work on coal gasification before setting up commercial plants. India cannot risk leaving its coal wealth underutilised.

O. Prasada Rao,

Hyderabad

Ahead of its time

Sir — It is a matter of pride for Bengalis that the film, Saat Pake Bandha, drew unequivocal admiration at this year’s Moscow International Film Festival 63 years after the legendary actress, Suchitra Sen, was honoured with the Best Actress award for the film at the festival (“Saat Pake Bandha does a full circle”, April 20). The contributions of Soumitra Chatterjee, the lead actor, Ajoy Kar, the director, and Satyajit Ray, who served as a member of the jury in that edition of the festival, have been duly acknowledged.

However, the name of the renowned Bengali novelist, Ashutosh Mukhopadhyay, whose novel formed the basis of the film, is conspicuously missing. The omission, even if inadvertent, is regrettable.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — Being an admirer of Bengali cinema’s golden age, it was wonderful to learn that Ajoy Kar’s classic, Saat Pake Bandha, was screened recently at the Moscow International Film Festival. Apart from this 1963 box-office hit, the iconic pairing of Suchitra Sen and Soumitra Chatterjee also gifted audiences another unforgettable romantic drama, Datta.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta

Sir — Though the stalwarts associated with Saat Pake Bandha are long gone, their work endures. The film’s poignant narrative of a marriage undone by ego and external pressures continues to hold relevance. Its central message — relationships must be sustained through understanding and honest communication — remains universal.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — The restoration of Saat Pake Bandha by the National Film Development Corporation is noteworthy. This will ensure that the younger generation can experience this classic. The narrative concludes with the separation of Archana and Sukhendu. One hopes that such ruptures remain confined to fiction.

Partha Sarkar,

Calcutta