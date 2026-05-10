Dhaka wants 'friendly relations' with Delhi, but...: Bangladesh flags border killings by BSF

A senior adviser of Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday said that Dhaka wants "friendly relations" with New Delhi as he voiced concern over the killing of two Bangladeshi nationals along the border with India last week.

Two suspected Bangladeshi smugglers were shot dead by Border Security Force in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Friday night, and the bodies were handed over to their relatives through Kamalasagar BOP in the presence of BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh officials.

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"We want friendly relations, but good ties cannot be maintained if the border is repeatedly turned bloody," PM's political adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Sunday.

Rizvi mentioned the killing of two suspected smugglers during his address at the national convention of diploma engineers.

"Even yesterday, two people were shot dead at the Brahmanbaria border," he added.

Rizvi, also ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) senior joint secretary general, said that the people of India too did not want to see such a phenomenon.

In reference to recent state elections in India, the BNP leader said it was "entirely an internal matter" for the Indian people to decide.