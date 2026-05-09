Letters to the editor: Are the iconic Calcutta biryani and ilish bhapa safe?

Plate puzzle

Sir — Uttar Pradesh’s ‘One District One Cuisine’ list has performed a sleight of hand, erasing the legendary galouti kebabs and Awadhi biryani for a strictly vegetarian menu of chaat, rewari, and — most puzzlingly — Kanpur’s “edible oil”. One cannot help but wonder that since the same political wind has now entered West Bengal, are the iconic Calcutta biryani and ilish bhapa safe from being replaced by, say, ‘shorsher tel’? If this trend travels East, we might soon find ourselves mourning the exile of famous non-vegetarian delicacies from Bengal in favour of a list that does not capture the state’s culinary heart.

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Adarsh Verma,

Lucknow

New wind

Sir — The editorial, “Change speaks” (May 5), attributes the Bharatiya Janata Party’s unprecedented victory in West Bengal to identity politic, welfare fatigue, and a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the Trinamool Congress. After capitalising on public dissatisfaction with corruption, the BJP now faces significant challenges in delivering on economic development and strengthening the rule of law.

Deba Prasad Banerjee,

Calcutta

Sir — It is unfair to deem the BJP’s victory a ‘change’ when the election lacked sanctity. The polls were a mockery of democracy, held after the Special Intensive Revision that axed lakhs of voters. With the apex court failing to adjudicate the constitutional validity of this exercise, the distinction between fair and foul has vanished. As said in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, “Fair is foul, and foul is fair”— this was not a change, but a loot of the mandate.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

Sir — Bengal’s election outcome shows a clear wish for lasting progress. People have grown weary of corruption and empty promises. However, real change will depend on the BJP’s ability to provide jobs, set up industries, and improve law and order. Bengal’s creative and hardworking spirit needs support through fair governance and economic revival. The promise of ‘poriborton’ must now mean practical results, not slogans. Bengal has asked for change that is real, steady, and inclusive.

Babu Krishna,

Bengaluru

Sir — The systematic erasure of Bengal’s history and heritage just one day after the electoral results is deeply alarming. The renaming of sites like Siraj Udyan to Shivaji Udyan, the vandalism of Lenin’s statue, and the deployment of a bulldozers in front of a heritage landmark like Nizam’s in the iconic New Market area represent shocking assaults on the city’s cultural fabric. These sites, alongside the Hogg Market, are integral to Calcutta’s identity and should be preserved, not targeted in a display of political dominance.

Mousumi Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta

Sir — Post-poll violence in West Bengal has historically been a significant concern, often involving clashes among supporters of different political parties. Incidents involving firing on security forces and targeted attacks on political workers, such as the killing of Chandranath Rath (“Suvendu aide shot dead”, May 7), highlight the volatile nature of the state’s political landscape during election cycles. The role of the Central forces in such situations is generally to maintain law and order and provide a sense of security to the electorate in spite of its religion or beliefs.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Sir — The widespread shifts in allegiance following the West Bengal election results highlights a disturbing trend of opportunism. While marginalised people may shift leanings for sheer survival, the abrupt migration of well-placed leaders toward the new epicenter of power reveals a total lack of ethics and integrity.

Chanchal Nandy,

Durgapur