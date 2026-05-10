Is Jeet joining politics? His congratulatory message for BJP Bengal fuels speculation

Tollywood actor Jeet on Sunday publicly welcomed the formation of the new BJP government in West Bengal and expressed hope that the state would regain its “glory and rightful place” under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a social media post a day after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Kolkata, the Tollywood star said the BJP’s electoral victory carried “an added responsibility” and described it as “not just a win, but a commitment to the people”.

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“West Bengal is a land rich in resources, talent, and countless contributions. It is home to people of great capability, deep culture, and immense sacrifice,” Jeet wrote.

The actor also said that over the years, “the pride, identity, culture, and educational legacy” of Bengal had been diminished “in the eyes of many — both within the country and globally”.

Expressing optimism about the new administration, Jeet said he hoped the Bharatiya Janata Party government would bring “a new dawn, a new light for the state”. Referring to Modi’s campaign slogan, he added that the promises made by the Prime Minister and his “Modi ki Guarantee” carried the expectations of millions.

“I hope that this part of India, West Bengal — our beloved Bangla — rises again as a Sonar Bangla, reclaiming its glory and rightful place. That is my hope,” the actor wrote, ending his message with “Jai Hind”.

Jeet’s post comes a day after his appearance at Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony, where several prominent figures from the Bengali film industry were present.

Among those who attended the event were veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, actor Jisshu Sengupta, classical vocalist Ajoy Chakrabarty and actress-dancer Mamata Shankar.

However, Jeet’s presence drew particular attention as the actor has largely stayed away from overt political activity during his more than two decades in the Bengali film industry. His participation in the high-profile event, followed by Sunday’s message backing hopes for a “Sonar Bangla”, has sparked speculation over a possible shift in his public positioning.