A little-known 1993 film starring Bruce Willis is dominating Netflix, here’s why

A little-known 1993 Bruce Willis thriller is finding new audiences on streaming more than three decades after its troubled theatrical release and poor critical reception.

According to recent streaming reports, Striking Distance has climbed to No. 3 among Netflix’s most-watched movies in the United States.

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Directed by Rowdy Herrington, the film stars Bruce Willis as Pittsburgh homicide detective Tom Hardy, an officer who suspects another cop may be tied to a serial killer case linked to the death of his father.

The cast also includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Dennis Farina, Tom Sizemore and John Mahoney.

The action thriller debuted at No. 1 at the U.S. box office following its September 1993 release but quickly lost momentum. Although the film grossed about $77 million worldwide against a reported $30 million budget, it was widely viewed as a commercial disappointment amid reports of production difficulties, costly reshoots and poor reviews.

Review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes currently lists the film with a 20 per cent critics score. The renewed attention around the film comes after Striking Distance was included in Rotten Tomatoes’ “Best Movies to Stream at Home” selections for 2026.

Recent streaming data showed the film outperforming several newer releases on the streamer. It reportedly ranked behind only Apex and Swapped in Netflix viewership.

Striking Distance was filmed across Pittsburgh and was originally titled Three Rivers before studio revisions shifted the project toward a more action-oriented approach.