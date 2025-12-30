Letters to the editor: New York City cafe allows singles to reserve tables for AI partners

Ideal date

Sir — Dining has long been regarded a social activity. In the age of Artificial Intelligence, however, such a perception has gone for a toss. Eva AI, a dating cafe in New York City, is allowing singles to reserve tables for their digital partners for real-life dinners. Eva AI’s bid to bring digital companionship into physical space is in sync with the current dating climate; one in three men and one in four women under 30, surveys show, have chatted with AI partners. The cafe space is marked by candle-lit tables and sleek phone stands for tête-à-têtes. But one wonders what reaction the image of a human and a phone having a romantic night will elicit from onlookers in normal restaurants who rarely refrain from giving judgemental looks to anyone eating alone in public places.

Rohini Yadav,

Noida

Pitch imperfect

Sir — The verdict of the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has raised questions about the fairness of Test cricket (“Shhh... Two-day Tests Slipped Down Under”, Dec 28). The match ended in less than two days, with 36 wickets falling in just 142 overs, including 20 on the opening day, allowing England to avoid another whitewash Down Under. The moot question is whether two-day Test matches are healthy for a format that is already fighting for survival. Cricket, at its core, is a contest of balance between bat and ball. At the MCG, however, that balance was completely skewed in favour of bowlers.

Ironically, only a month ago, the Eden Gardens pitch in Calcutta was criticised heavily for being a ‘rank turner’ that assisted spinners. Now, the International Cricket Council has described the MCG pitch as “unsatisfactory”. This is necessary at a time when Test cricket is losing relevance.

Vinay Mahadevan,

Chennai

Sir — The MCG Test lasted just two days, with wickets falling like nine pins for both sides. England, however, managed to secure a rare victory in Australia after a 15-year gap. Although the Ashes have already been lost, the win in Melbourne comes as a morale boost for a beleaguered England after defeats in the first three Tests.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Sir — The Boxing Day Test at Melbourne showcased the resilience of the English side (“A victory that ‘means a lot’”, Dec 28). Winning the fourth Test after losing the first three matches of the five-Test series was a redeeming achievement for England. The last time England had won a Test match on Australian soil was in 2011. Ben Stokes’ men put their off-field distractions behind them to secure a long-awaited victory.

S. Akhilesh Krishnan,

Navi Mumbai

Misplaced priorities

Sir — T.M. Krishna’s article on the twin issues of the threat to the Aravallis and the scrapping of the MGNREGA highlights the shifting priorities of the Centre pursued in the name of growth (“Join the dots”, Dec 26). Earlier, governments tended to prioritise the interests of the masses over those of corporate entities. However, a clear drift in policy is now visible where, in the pursuit of development, public interests are increasingly subordinated to commercial considerations. The irony lies in the indifference of citizens who remain confined to their personal lives and shift environmental responsibility onto the government.

Sourav Ash,

Calcutta

Sir — The Supreme Court has put its earlier order on the Aravallis passed in November in abeyance. In November, the top court had accepted a definition of the Aravalli hills as any landform in the designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above the local relief.

Whether a particular area is formally classified as part of the Aravallis or not, its ecological integrity must not be compromised. India has already witnessed the consequences of mindless mining in various places. The rising incidence of floods, landslides and droughts is a direct outcome of the violations of nature’s balance.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — The Narendra Modi government’s attempt to facilitate the destruction of the Aravallis under the guise of ‘sustainable mining’ has been exposed. People have risen in protest. The ‘Save Aravalli’ campaign is gaining momentum as citizens see through the claims of the ruling dispensation.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Sir — Permitting mining and quarrying in hills below 100 metres in height opens up more than 90% of the Aravalli landscape to large-scale extraction and construction. If such activities continue unchecked, it will only be a matter of time before vast portions of this ancient mountain system disappear altogether. The Supreme Court’s latest intervention in the matter is welcome. The sensible approach would be to define the Aravallis not by arbitrary height limits but by criteria such as geology, geography and hydrology.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Find an alternative

Sir — Open waste burning is a means of survival for the poor during the winter months as many lack access to proper shelter or heating. But this practice inconveniences others and poses serious health hazards. There is a need for alternative arrangements and cleaner fuel options so that livelihoods are protected.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Double trouble

Sir — The recurring air pollution crisis in Indian cities, coupled with the government’s reluctance to reduce tax on air purifiers, exposes a troubling disconnect between policy and public health. Citizens are advised to protect themselves even as essential safeguards remain financially out of reach for many. Such an approach risks normalising a crisis.

Hasnain Rabbani,

Mumbai