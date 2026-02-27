‘Modi, Amit Shah hatched biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India’: Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah had together plotted "the biggest political conspiracy in the history of Independent India”, Delhi ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday after a court acquitted him and Manish Sisodia in the politically sensational liquor policy case.

Just as the verdict came, the three-time Delhi chief minister broke down before reporters. “Truth has won,” he said.

He said he had always had faith in the judiciary and alleged that the "conspiracy" of the excise case was hatched to finish off his party, AAP.

“[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji and [Union home minister] Amit Shah ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy in the history of Independent India,” he said.

"The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are kattar imaandar [totally honest]," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that the chargesheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence, as he discharged 21 more besides the two AAP leaders in the matter.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.

The court has also ordered a departmental inquiry against the CBI inspecting officer.

Sisodia was in jail for around 530 days, while Kejriwal was in jail for roughly 156 days in two stints. Both leaders celebrated with family members after the acquittal.