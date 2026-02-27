MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 February 2026

‘Modi, Amit Shah hatched biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India’: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi ex-chief minister broke down in tears after a court acquitted him and Manish Sisodia, clearing them of all charges in the politically sensational liquor policy case

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 27.02.26, 12:36 PM
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia address the media at Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia address the media at Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah had together plotted "the biggest political conspiracy in the history of Independent India”, Delhi ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday after a court acquitted him and Manish Sisodia in the politically sensational liquor policy case.

Also Read

Just as the verdict came, the three-time Delhi chief minister broke down before reporters. “Truth has won,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he had always had faith in the judiciary and alleged that the "conspiracy" of the excise case was hatched to finish off his party, AAP.

“[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji and [Union home minister] Amit Shah ji together hatched the biggest political conspiracy in the history of Independent India,” he said.

"The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are kattar imaandar [totally honest]," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against Kejriwal and Sisodia.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that the chargesheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence, as he discharged 21 more besides the two AAP leaders in the matter.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.

The court has also ordered a departmental inquiry against the CBI inspecting officer.

Sisodia was in jail for around 530 days, while Kejriwal was in jail for roughly 156 days in two stints. Both leaders celebrated with family members after the acquittal.

RELATED TOPICS

Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Amit Shah Delhi Excise Policy Case
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Modi, Shah hatched biggest political conspiracy in history of Independent India’: Kejriwal

The Delhi ex-chief minister broke down in tears after a court acquitted him and Manish Sisodia, clearing them of all charges in the politically sensational liquor policy case
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to the members of the media outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, on the day she appears for a deposition in the House Oversight Committee investigation of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in Chappaqua, New York, U.S., February 26, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

I had no idea about their criminal activities... do not recall encountering Epstein

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT