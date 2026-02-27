Two CRPF jawans shoot themselves dead with service rifles in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Shopian

Two CRPF jawans allegedly died by suicide, shooting themselves with their service rifles, in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Hari Om, posted in a company located inside Parimpora police station in Srinagar city, allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle and died on the spot.

In another incident, CRPF jawan Manish shot himself with his service weapon and died at a camp in Batapora area of Shopian district, they said.

The reasons due to which the two jawans took the extreme step are yet to be ascertained, officials added.

