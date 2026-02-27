MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two CRPF jawans shoot themselves dead with service rifles in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Shopian

The reasons due to which the two jawans took the extreme step are yet to be ascertained, say officials

PTI Published 27.02.26, 08:39 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Two CRPF jawans allegedly died by suicide, shooting themselves with their service rifles, in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Hari Om, posted in a company located inside Parimpora police station in Srinagar city, allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle and died on the spot.

In another incident, CRPF jawan Manish shot himself with his service weapon and died at a camp in Batapora area of Shopian district, they said.

The reasons due to which the two jawans took the extreme step are yet to be ascertained, officials added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

