‘Building shook’: Kolkata, Bengal feel tremors as 5.5 earthquake hits Bangladesh

Crowds were seen outside offices across Kolkata as people rushed out because of the temblor, which was epicentred near Satkhira in Khulna division

Our Web Desk Published 27.02.26, 01:26 PM

The Telegraph Online

An earthquake was felt across Kolkata and several districts of Bengal at 1.22pm, which was the result of a temblor epicentered in Bangladesh that measured 5.5 on the Richter scale.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. It was epicentred near Satkhira in Khulna division of Bangladesh.

There is no report of any damage or casualties yet.

"It was so strong the building moved," said a 12-year-old who lives in an apartment complex in Salt Lake.

“My entire bed started shaking,” said a young woman who lives in Behala. “I screamed and ran to my mother!”

“Possibly the strongest tremors I have felt in life,” wrote Annesha Ghosh, whose bio says they are with ESPN, on X (formerly Twitter). “Persisted for several seconds. The building shook. Things from the shelves toppled. Praying for safety.”

Crowds were seen outside offices across Kolkata as people rushed out of the buildings.

