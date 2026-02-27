Trump ‘not happy’ with Iran’s conduct in nuclear talks, says more talks expected

US President Donald Trump said he was not happy with Iran but more talks were expected on Friday on Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said he wants to make a deal with Iran but reiterated that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talks over Tehran's nuclear program continued this week amid a massive US military buildup in the region.

Trump was asked by reporters at the White House about the use of military force in Iran, and replied that "I'm not interested in that, but sometimes you have to."

He said he is “not happy” with the way Iran is acting in nuclear negotiations

Mediator Oman sent its foreign minister to Washington on Friday for discussions on the issue with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to a source familiar with the matter.