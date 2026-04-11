Letters to the editor: Is Election Commission's SIR process fair to voters?

Packed irony

Sir — The grand irony of the ladies’ compartment is that in escaping the fear of sharing space with men and the discomfort of crowding, women end up facing intense physical congestion from their own. The ladies’ compartment is meant to be a safe space, but it often witnesses extreme overcrowding that makes it seem more like a struggle for space than a privilege. On many days, these compartments are more packed than the general ones. When that happens, any sense of sisterhood gives way to a desperate scramble for a few inches of space. Expecting women to feel safe without even the room to breathe is unreasonable.

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Maya Dey,

Hooghly

Selective purge

Sir — The editorial, “Struck hard” (April 8), clearly reveals the one-sided approach of the Election Commission of India regarding the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls. In Nandigram, where Muslims make up 25% of the electorate, they account for 95% of deletions in the EC’s supplementary lists. This suggests a flawed process.

Equally troubling is the Supreme Court’s failure to heed the Bengal government’s plea regarding the voters whose names were linked after 2002. Voting is a constitutional entitlement, not a gift. These actions risk destroying the public’s faith in the judiciary and in constitutional institutions.

Salil Karmakar,

Barrackpore

Sir — The EC has been widely criticised as arbitrary and subservient to the ruling dispensation. Its inability to produce a foolproof voters’ list is disconcerting. The SIR was projected as a cleansing exercise; but it has led to public harassment and the exclusion of eligible voters from the rolls.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Sir — The deletion of over 90 lakh voters in Bengal after the SIR is not mere statistics; it is a deliberate attempt at mass defenestration of the marginalised. The SIR is a procedure to recalibrate the electoral roll. But when the same process is used to strike off voters’ names without addressing their grievances, it amounts to an illogical discrepancy. These deletions will heavily impact the outcome of the upcoming assembly election.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat, Assam

More power

Sir — The editorial, “Undemocratic” (April 8), rightly highlights that Min Aung Hlaing’s elevation as president of Myanmar places a man accused of war crimes and genocide at the helm of the State. To secure his presidency, the junta held heavily restricted elections from December 2025 to January 2026 that excluded major Opposition parties. Despite his attempts to portray himself as a legitimate leader, Hlaing faces widespread ridicule.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — The recent development in Myanmar marks a troubling turn in the country’s political trajectory. The consolidation of military authority in Myanmar raises serious questions about the future of democracy and human rights. Since the 2021 military coup, Myanmar has faced political unrest and economic decline. India must adopt a balanced approach — maintaining pragmatic engagement with Min Aung Hlaing while continuing to advocate for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — Since the Tatmadaw overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically-elected government in 2021, Myanmar has been engulfed in civil conflict. The military’s repression of its own citizens has created a volatile situation that could spill over affecting Northeast India. The military should return to the barracks and give back power to Suu Kyi’s party. India must remain pragmatic and maintain relations with the junta while safeguarding its strategic interests.

Aranya Sanyal,

Siliguri