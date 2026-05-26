Letters to the editor: Bitter debates over rosogolla keep more impressive Bengal sweets out of focus

Bittersweet

Sir — The rosogolla might be a sweet treat but it is often the subject of rather bitter debates. Even the member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his diplomatic approach, lost his cool when it comes to the rosogolla. A debate began after an X user claimed that “Rasgulla is nothing but an idli dipped in sugar syrup.” An irate Tharoor called it a “cosmological misunderstanding”. Earlier, the rosogolla had led to much embitterment between West Bengal and Odisha regarding its origins. While it is understandable the people are passionate about food, one wonders whether the rosogolla deserves such debate given that it is one of least impressive sweets that Bengal boasts of, often eclipsing much better creations like the knachagolla and the kheerkodom.

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Suchishmita Mitra,

Calcutta

Heavy burden

Sir — The survey showing that most Indian women avoid job applications because of household duties reveals how deeply social expectations shape careers (“Home fire”, May 25). Many women are not held back by the lack of skills but by the weight of caregiving and cultural norms that undervalue their ambitions. India’s economy loses when women’s potential stays confined. Families and workplaces must share the responsibility of ensuring that women can be professionally productive — through flexible work hours, childcare support, and fair division of domestic tasks. True equality begins when women are free to pursue their goals without guilt or resistance. Empowering them is not just a social change but an economic necessity that benefits every household and the nation alike.

K. Chidanand Kumar,

Bengaluru

Sir — The editorial, “Home fire”, focuses what George Bernard Shaw had reflected on long ago in Candida. Men think highly of their own role in the family and usually boast of their contributions. A woman’s service is widely underestimated. Women’s tireless labour at home is not considered economically viable. This refusal of women’s sacrifices is unacceptable.

Pratima Manimala,

Howrah

Sir — The Indeed survey exposes a problem that families often ignore. Women are expected to manage children, elderly relatives and household work even when they hold demanding jobs. Employers speak about diversity while homes continue with unequal divisions of labour. India cannot improve female workforce participation without addressing this imbalance. Shared domestic responsibility should become a social expectation rather than a personal favour. Affordable childcare, flexible working hours and parental leave for men would help many women remain employed without constant guilt or exhaustion.

M.R. Jayanthi,

Chennai

Sir — Recent figures on women skipping job applications should worry policymakers. India already struggles with low female labour force participation compared to countries such as Bangladesh. The country loses skilled workers because caregiving remains treated as women’s work alone. Many households now depend on two incomes because living costs in cities have risen sharply. Families that prevent women from working often weaken their own financial stability. Public campaigns encouraging equal domestic responsibility could change attitudes faster than speeches about economic growth and national productivity.

G. Dasgupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Even today, women are expected to manage household work, childcare, and care for elderly family members along with balancing their personal ambitions. Due to these responsibilities, many talented and qualified women are unable to participate fully in the workforce. This not only affects their financial independence but also hampers the overall progress of society and economy. Employers and policymakers must take steps such as flexible working hours, work-from-home opportunities, paid parental leave, and affordable childcare facilities to support working women. Families should also share household responsibilities equally so that women can pursue their careers without unnecessary pressure.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Unfair treatment

Sir — The ill-treatment of the wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, by the Wrestling Federation of India raises serious questions about institutional fairness and political influence. The Delhi High Court rightly criticised the federation’s “vindictive spirit” after it barred Phogat from the Asian Games selection trials and branded her Olympic disqualification a “national shame”. The court’s intervention exposed a troubling pattern in which disciplinary procedures appear less about regulation and more about retaliation.

The shadow of former WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, still looms large over Indian wrestling. Women athletes who spoke out against alleged sexual harassment were promised justice and protection. Instead, many continue to face hostility, intimidation and professional isolation. The contrast between official slogans celebrating women’s empowerment and the treatment of a decorated athlete returning after maternity leave is difficult to ignore. The court’s reminder that motherhood deserves respect also carries weight beyond sport.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Sir — In a welcome development, the Delhi High Court has allowed Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games. The court observed that motherhood is celebrated in India and across the world, adding that any legal or regulatory framework that disadvantages a woman on account of pregnancy or post-partum recovery would violate the constitutional guarantee of equality and non-discrimination under Articles 14 and 21. It also rightly rapped WFI’s knuckles for a mala fide and vindictive intent against Phogat.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta