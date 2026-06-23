Letters to the editor: Can fitness trackers come in handy for HRs to trace employees who cause stress?

Stress tracker

Sir — Be it at office or at home, work stress is all pervasive in the age of the internet. But it must be admitted that sometimes one’s colleagues cause more stress than the work itself. A man in Bengaluru thus used data from his fitness tracker and compared the figures with his work schedule to find out which of his colleagues cause him the most amount of stress. While this is being done in jest, there is an idea here for human resource departments to find out which employees — be it bumbling managers or hapless interns — are responsible for making work a stressful experience. Proper training and counselling can then be provided to resolve such pressure points to make work a smoother experience and improve inter-personal relationships.

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Sourabh Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Right to walk

Sir — The Supreme Court’s ruling recognising pedestrians’ right to safe pavements as a fundamental one as part of Article 21 is a timely wake-up call (Unhindered pavements a matter of right: SC”, Jun 20). For decades, urban planning has prioritised vehicles over people. This skewed perspective has indirectly contributed to thousands of pedestrian deaths annually. Walking is the most basic human activity and essential to daily life. Reclaiming footpaths from encroachments and parked vehicles is an ethical imperative. Municipalities must build roadways with greater civic empathy for pedestrians and restore pavements as safe public spaces.

Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur

Sir — The apex court has come to the rescue of pedestrians by affirming that walking on footpaths is a fundamental right. The ruling should encourage governments to create safer, more walkable, roads and treat pedestrians as equal road users. In many places, people are forced to walk

on the edge of the road because footpaths are absent, damaged or unusable, exposing people to accidents. Falling into open drains is common too. The judgment should spur a stronger commitment to pedestrian infrastructure, mobility and safety. Encouraging walking also benefits the environment.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The reiteration that citizens have a fundamental right to walk on well-maintained footpaths and may seek legal remedies when this right is violated is heartening. Across cities, pavements are routinely occupied by hawkers, eateries and parked vehicles, especially two-wheelers, forcing pedestrians onto roads and increasing the risk of accidents. The Supreme Court has directed urban and rural bodies to construct, maintain and protect pedestrian infrastructure. Walking is integral to life, and local authorities must act decisively to implement the ruling.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Sir — By holding that safe access to footpaths is a fundamental right, the Supreme Court has placed pedestrians at the centre of urban planning. The next step is to ensure that footpaths are accessible to persons with disabilities as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Step-free access, dropped kerbs and tactile paving should become standard features alongside properly maintained pavements. A right to walk safely must also be a right to walk with dignity and independence.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — Illegal encroachment of pavements inconveniences pedestrians and undermines civic order. But hawkers are an integral part of the urban economy, supplying affordable goods and supporting countless livelihoods. The solution lies in a scientific policy that integrates street vendors into the formal architecture of roads rather than periodic eviction drives. Quality education, vocational training and access to affordable credit and banking can create opportunities for the next generation beyond street vending. Such a planned transition would protect livelihoods while gradually restoring pavements to pedestrians.

Aloke Kumar Mookherjee,

North 24 Parganas

Sir — In the context of the recent judgment by the Supreme Court on the rights of pedestrians, one is reminded of the appeal by the chief minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, to hawkers to vacate encroached pavements. His appeal is a well-intentioned step towards restoring pedestrian rights and civic amenities. However, the measure could prove counterproductive if it deprives vendors of their livelihoods. The government must first prepare a clear rehabilitation and relocation plan. Simply asking hawkers to move elsewhere is unlikely to succeed as location is crucial to their income. A humane and practical resettlement policy would send a positive message. Administrative action must be fair rather than arbitrary.

Rajib Sarma,

Calcutta

Sir — The Supreme Court’s ruling that safe access to footpaths is a fundamental right arose from a tragic case involving a five-year-old boy whose father was killed by a speeding truck. Nearly a quarter of road fatalities in India involves pedestrians. Speeding vehicles, poorly designed footpaths, inadequate lighting and widespread encroachments all contribute to the problem. Where footpaths are absent, people are forced onto busy roads. The judgment is a reminder that pedestrian safety must become a priority in urban planning and road design.

Ganapathi Bhat,

Akola, Maharashtra

Incredible knock

Sir — The incredible knock of 94 runs of just 29 balls by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against Sri Lanka A is yet another feather in the cap of this young cricket prodigy. His breathtaking innings not only dismantled Sri Lanka A’s bowling attack but also guided India A to a resounding victory. This memorable knock served as a fitting reply to his opponents who believe that he can only succeed in the Twenty20 format. He showed maturity and let his bat do the talking.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur, Kerala