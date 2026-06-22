Letter to the editor: Giorgia Meloni deserves applause for showing firmness, humour and self-respect can coexist

Firm hand

Sir — The Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, deserves applause for treating the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, the way a strict schoolteacher handles a boastful backbencher. When Trump claimed she had begged for a photograph and questioned her popularity, Meloni’s response was refreshingly direct: Italy does not beg, and her approval ratings are none of his business. Too many leaders tiptoe around Trump, hoping to avoid the next social media broadside. Meloni chose a different approach and showed that firmness, humour and self-respect can coexist.

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Kushal Sen,

Calcutta

Some progress

Sir — The National Family Health Survey-6 offers encouraging signs, especially in institutional births, vaccination and reduced stunting among children. Yet poor feeding practices remain worrying. Health services can bring mothers and children into the system, but nutrition improves only when families can access affordable, diverse and healthy food. The focus must now expand from measuring survival to supporting growth in the first two years.

Meera Rao,

Bengaluru

Sir — The finding that only a small share of children receive an adequate diet should concern policymakers. Processed foods are cheap, convenient and widely available, while pulses, fruits, vegetables, eggs and nuts remain unaffordable for many families. Better nutrition advice will help, but it must be matched by policies that make healthy diets accessible to poor households.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — India’s vaccination success shows what

frontline workers can achieve. Accredited Social Health Activists, anganwadi workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives have helped expand public health coverage across many states. Their role in providing nutrition now needs similar support. Better training, district-level nutritionists and local use of growth data can help prevent malnutrition before it becomes severe.

M. Jeyaram,

Chennai

Law of the forest

Sir — The column, “Forest of ideas” (Jun 19), on Robin Hood aptly explains why societies continue to celebrate figures who challenge injustice when formal institutions seem distant or ineffective. India has produced its own folk heroes, including Harphool Jat Julani Wala, whose stories endure in popular memory for similar reasons. Popular culture repeatedly returns to this archetype, from the rebellious outlaws of Sholay to the swaggering Chulbul Pandey. These figures also reflect enduring ideals of masculinity: courage, defiance and the protection of the vulnerable. Yet their lasting appeal lies less in their lawlessness than in the possibility of redemption. The reformed convict who returns to society with purpose embodies the belief that individuals can change and make a positive contribution. That message remains as relevant today as Robin Hood’s legend itself.

Harsh Pawaria,

Rohtak, Haryana

Sir — The coincidence of the column on the politics of commons in Sherwood Forest being published on the same day as the report, “Oak that sheltered Robin Hood dies: Experts” (Jun 19), is difficult to ignore. Taken together, the two pieces offer an unexpected lesson about stewardship. Robin Hood’s appeal rests on the idea that power and wealth carry responsibilities towards the wider community. The fate of the Major Oak illustrates what happens when a shared resource is valued symbolically but insufficiently protected in practice. The tree attracted generations of admirers, yet admiration could not shield it from soil degradation, climate pressures and the consequences of human activity.

The parallel extends beyond folklore. Modern societies face similar challenges in managing public institutions, natural resources and common spaces. They require long-term care, restraint and a sense of collective responsibility. The same public concern that keeps Robin Hood relevant today is needed to protect the environmental and civic assets upon which communities depend.

Ananya Mukherjee,

Calcutta

At home

Sir — The report, “Little Bengal rides Mexican wave” (Jun 21), captures something often overlooked in discussions about global sporting events: their ability to create community across cultures. The Bengali families in Guadalajara are not merely spectators but participants in a shared civic celebration. Their experiences suggest that football’s greatest strength lies in bringing together people from different countries through common passions, neighbourhood interactions and everyday acts of hospitality.

Sourav Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — The warm reception described by Bengali residents in Guadalajara challenges common stereotypes about Mexico. International media coverage often focuses on crime and cartel violence, overshadowing the everyday experiences of ordinary citizens.

Debashis Das,

Calcutta