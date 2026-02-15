Bengal: BJP alleges breach of norms in SIR, flags ‘data leak’ to TMC in Calcutta South seat

The BJP on Sunday accused a section of the state officials deputed on election duty of working in collusion with the ruling Trinamool to help facilitate documents to those electors who could not submit proper evidence linking them to the 2002 voter list.

In a letter to the state’s chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria, who handles election related matters on behalf of the party, alleged the irregularities were observed in the Calcutta South Lok Sabha seat, of which chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency Bhowanipore is a part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read EC sets deadline for Bengal government to take action against erring SIR officials

“The district electoral officer, Calcutta South reportedly sought from the booth level officers a list of Muslim electors who were called for hearings. In complete breach of all norms, this list was allegedly transmitted within an hour to the ruling party. This has greatly compromised confidentiality and left open to political intervention,” Bajoria wrote in his letter. “List of no mapping electors was also sought by the Calcutta South officials, especially those who had submitted PAN and Aadhaar cards as documents. This list too has been sent to the ruling party and domicile certificates are being issued.

Bajoria said these coordinated actions constituted a “serious procedural violation” and suggested “external influence on electoral administration.”

The BJP has also alleged that the DEO, Calcutta South had directed the BLOs to issue tokens to all the electors who had turned up for the hearing that mentions the particular documents that each elector had submitted.

“BLOs were instructed to distribute these tokens home-to-home. As per EC guidelines, BLOs are not authorised to issue such documents. After the Supreme Court’s order the AEROs were already issuing receipts (for the documents submitted), making this instruction irregular and contrary to established procedures,” Bajoria wrote in his letter.

The BJP has alleged that the AEROs and EROs were pressured to accept logical discrepancy cases based exclusively on Aadhaar and PAN, disregarding the set of documents prescribed by the central poll panel.

Demanding the intervention of the CEO’s office, the BJP has asked for a stop to any misuse of electors data.

The hearings on the special intensive revision of the electoral rolls concluded on Saturday.

After the scrutiny and verification of the documents the final electoral rolls will be published on February 28.

At the end of the hearings on Saturday, sources in the commission said a number of “strange documents” have made it to the list of those submitted by voters summoned for hearing under the logical discrepancy category.

The CEO Manoj Agarwal did not respond to calls made by The Telegraph Online.