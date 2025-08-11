Letters to the editor: Blinkit selling 'The Communist Manifesto' stuns consumers

Get the irony

Sir — The quick commerce application, Blinkit, might have taken the adage, keeping one’s friends close and enemies closer, too seriously. Many consumers were stunned to find that the app, which faces accusations of denying basic rights and salaries to its staff, was selling The Communist Manifesto. As if this was not enough irony, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels were rubbing shoulders with Sudha Murty, whose alleged annual income is Rs 300 crore. The travesty does not end there; the book was even briefly listed as a rakhi gift. One does not have to wonder what those rolling noises are that are emerging from the Highgate Cemetery where Marx is buried.

Sushmit Ghosh,

Calcutta

In bad faith

Sir — A list of 25 titles has been proscribed in Jammu and Kashmir as the administration led by the lieutenant-governor, Manoj Sinha, claims that these books promote secessionism (“In Valley, books are like f(r)iends”, Aug 8). The veracity of the claim — dubious as it is — notwithstanding, it cannot be denied that the books are legal everywhere else in India. Removing them locally sends the signal that some citizens cannot be trusted with the same access to ideas as others. This does little to build confidence in public institutions. It also narrows the space for discussion.

Koustabh Sengupta,

Calcutta

Sir — Banning books will not erase the realities they portray (“Pages torn”, Aug 8). The most effective antidote to dissent is a persuasive counter-narrative built on openness. A government confident in its progress in the Valley should allow debate rather than stifle it. History has shown that censorship deepens resentment. If peace and unity are the stated goals, the tools must be dialogue and participation, not the seizure of books.

Raees Haneef,

Mumbai

Sir — It is a matter of great shame that literature is now in the official cross-hairs in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to seize the specific titles that have been banned will not settle disputes over history or politics. Readers can draw their own conclusions if given the opportunity. Taking away that choice may quiet the page but it will not quiet the resentment. Difficult subjects require sustained public engagement and a willingness to confront multiple versions of events.

Shatadru Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — A ban turns an ordinary book into forbidden fruit. History shows readers are quick to reach for it. In the Valley, by targeting published material, the administration has turned printed words into contraband. This approach shrinks the space in which differing views might coexist. The country is weaker when parts of it are treated as exceptions to the freedoms it claims to uphold.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Sir — The removal of certain authors from shop windows and libraries in Jammu and Kashmir will not make their words vanish. They remain available beyond the Valley’s borders and, in the digital world, they travel even faster. What this order achieves is the message that official comfort matters more than public choice. Such measures rarely lead to the outcomes they promise. They often leave a lasting mark of mistrust.

Vinay Asawa,

Navi Mumbai

Unsafe place

Sir — A recent study shows that most mental health applications used in India collect and share sensitive user data, often for advertising or with third parties. This includes information about health and therapy sessions. Many apps also share data with law enforcement. Such practices compromise confidentiality of therapy. Users deserve clear disclosures on who has access to their information, how it is stored, and what protections exist.

Ajay Tyagi,

Mumbai

Unclean habit

Sir — Paan spitting is more than an eyesore. It is a public health hazard and a sign of disregard for shared spaces. The stains in Harrow, United Kingdom, now documented in videos, reflect a problem that local authorities must confront directly. Clean-up campaigns are costly and ineffective without enforcement. Fines, public notices, and licence conditions for shops selling chewing tobacco should be considered. This is not about cultural expression but about respecting the streets everyone uses.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Dire future

Sir — Mo Gawdat, a former Google executive, has warned that Artificial General Intelligence could replace most human jobs within 15 years, with the middle class being hit hardest. This is not a far-off science fiction scenario. It could start within three years. Previous waves of automation replaced physical labour. This one will cut through white-collar work. The challenge is not only economic but also social. Governments and companies must address this disruption now. Regulation, universal basic income, and equitable AI access are no longer optional. Delay will only deepen the crisis.

Raktim Das,

Calcutta